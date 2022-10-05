Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Alvin Kamara expects to be in lineup Sunday for New Orleans Saints after missing Vikings game, being limited against Carolina

'I don't feel like we've gotten beat yet this season. We've beaten ourselves, every game'

Oct 05, 2022 at 04:36 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Saints-Seahawks-Ways-to-watch-0002

The painful rib injury that probably should have kept Alvin Kamara out of the Carolina game, and did sideline him against Minnesota, has healed enough that the New Orleans Saints running back is almost certain that he'll be available Sunday, when the Saints (1-3) play Seattle (2-2) in the Caesars Superdome.

"I think everybody knows me," Kamara said Wednesday. "The main thing for me is just being able to help the team anyway I can. Physically, if there's a time where I feel like I can't do that, I can't do that because the last thing I want to do is negatively impact the game. Just being all the way healthy and available on Sundays, that's my biggest thing. Last week (against Minnesota) was kind of up in the air, didn't go. This week, I'm feeling great. Healthy. Ready to roll, so I'm going to be out there.

"It's a weird injury. There's nothing you can really do for it. It's one of those things, you've got to kind of be easy with. One morning you wake up and it's feeling terrible, the next morning you wake up and it's feeling better. I try to stay on the rehab and try to do everything I can – there's not too much you can do – but try to do everything I can to make it feel good and promote and stimulate the healing. I'm feeling good."

Possibly as uncomfortable as the injury for Kamara has been witnessing, as a participant and spectator, the Saints lose three consecutive games after winning the season opener. The similar theme – turnovers and penalties – has been easy to identify as the reason for the defeat. So much so that Kamara said New Orleans hasn't been beaten, so much as the Saints have gifted away games.

"We're the second-most penalized team in the league, and a lot of those come on the offense," he said. "And speaking more specifically to the offense, when we've been good, we've limited turnovers, we've limited penalties, we haven't shot ourselves in the foot. That's kind of what the trend has been, we've been killing ourselves.

"I don't feel like we've gotten beat yet this season. We've beaten ourselves, every game. It's just as simple as correcting those small things. When stuff like that happens, when those same mistakes keep happening, you've got to kind of get back to the basics and start back at the foundation and build back up. Because that's not something that we're characteristically known for. Just eliminating that so we can stay ahead of the chains and stay on schedule."

Kamara, who expects to wear extra padding to protect his ribs, said the offensive captains have to assume an even greater role in the form of stressing how debilitating penalties and errors have been and could continue to be.

"It's football, you're not going to be perfect," he said. "Sometimes some of these things are happening in practice and I think, starting with me, we might see it and whereas in the past sometimes we were more harsh on it than we have been in these past couple of weeks.

"It starts with the captains. Me being a captain, Ram (right tackle Ryan Ramczyk) and (quarterbacks) Jameis (Winston) and Andy (Dalton) and guys like that just stepping up and being like, 'That's not acceptable. We can't keep doing that.'

"Because when we do it in practice and don't say ----, then it ends up happening on Sunday, it's not like we can redo on Sunday. You end up losing. That's what happens. We're losing ballgames because of this and not staying on schedule because that. We've just got to be more vocal and more attentive and more detailed when it comes to things like that."

Kamara said the Saints definitely feel urgency, but not a sense of panic after four games.

"I don't see any panic in any of these guys, but we definitely have a sense of urgency because we're used to winning," he said. "I don't like losing. I don't think anybody likes losing, but I hate losing. I go into every week like, I'm gonna win.

"There's definitely a sense of urgency to get it back turned around and going in the right direction because we still have a lot of goals that we want to achieve this year, and they're not out of reach. It's just a little blurry right now, but we correct these mistakes and get going, then we'll be fine."

Related Content

news

Quarterback Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints offense warmed to task in second half against Minnesota

'I thought overall, he operated the offense efficiently'

news

New Orleans Saints defensive penalties prove pivotal on late, lead-taking touchdown drive by Minnesota

Saints led 22-19 when defense hit with two costly infractions

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave impressed in first NFL month

'When I get targeted, I want to bring in every pass that's thrown my way'

news

Andy Dalton likely to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota

'Andy has done this. He's performed at a high level in our league'

news

New Orleans Saints run defense searching for consistency

'You can't have that roller coaster. To be even-keel is exactly where we need to be'

news

Andy Dalton takes first-team reps at quarterback with New Orleans Saints offense for second straight day in London

'He knows what we're doing, what the plan is. A lot of confidence in Andy.'

news

Jameis Winston did not practice Wednesday, expects to return to field Thursday for New Orleans Saints

'Really, it's more just trying to rest and trying to make sure he's healthy'

news

New Orleans Saints prepared for business in London

'You have to approach every single play like it's the most important play, because it is'

news

New Orleans Saints defense turns attention to Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield

'Another athletic quarterback that creates some challenges with his feet, too'

news

New Orleans Saints defense played to expectation against Tampa Bay, looks to stay there against Carolina

'We still see things that we can improve on"'

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston seeks the mellow amid the madness

'Preparation. Just staying there. Building triggers to not really get too high or too low'

Advertising