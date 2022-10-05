Alvin Kamara expects to be in lineup Sunday for New Orleans Saints after missing Vikings game, being limited against Carolina

"We're the second-most penalized team in the league, and a lot of those come on the offense," he said. "And speaking more specifically to the offense, when we've been good, we've limited turnovers, we've limited penalties, we haven't shot ourselves in the foot. That's kind of what the trend has been, we've been killing ourselves.

"I don't feel like we've gotten beat yet this season. We've beaten ourselves, every game. It's just as simple as correcting those small things. When stuff like that happens, when those same mistakes keep happening, you've got to kind of get back to the basics and start back at the foundation and build back up. Because that's not something that we're characteristically known for. Just eliminating that so we can stay ahead of the chains and stay on schedule."

Kamara, who expects to wear extra padding to protect his ribs, said the offensive captains have to assume an even greater role in the form of stressing how debilitating penalties and errors have been and could continue to be.

"It's football, you're not going to be perfect," he said. "Sometimes some of these things are happening in practice and I think, starting with me, we might see it and whereas in the past sometimes we were more harsh on it than we have been in these past couple of weeks.

"It starts with the captains. Me being a captain, Ram (right tackle Ryan Ramczyk) and (quarterbacks) Jameis (Winston) and Andy (Dalton) and guys like that just stepping up and being like, 'That's not acceptable. We can't keep doing that.'

"Because when we do it in practice and don't say ----, then it ends up happening on Sunday, it's not like we can redo on Sunday. You end up losing. That's what happens. We're losing ballgames because of this and not staying on schedule because that. We've just got to be more vocal and more attentive and more detailed when it comes to things like that."

Kamara said the Saints definitely feel urgency, but not a sense of panic after four games.

"I don't see any panic in any of these guys, but we definitely have a sense of urgency because we're used to winning," he said. "I don't like losing. I don't think anybody likes losing, but I hate losing. I go into every week like, I'm gonna win.