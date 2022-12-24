Alvin Kamara ties franchise touchdown record with 4-yard score against Cleveland Browns

Through 85 career games, Kamara has 1,076 rushing attempts for 4,879 yards and 49 touchdowns, and he also tallied 426 receptions for 3,709 yards and 22 touchdowns. He added a kick return for a touchdown in his rookie season.

Kamara was voted a team captain for the first time in his career in 2022. He has taken more of a leadership role this season as well, even speaking to the team prior to the Raiders game about regaining their swagger. Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season in the 24-0 shutout of the Raiders.