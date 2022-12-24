Alvin Kamara ties franchise touchdown record with 4-yard score against Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has tied the franchise touchdown record during Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns. With his 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, he has tied Saints legend and former wide receiver Marques Colston with 72 touchdowns. Since being drafted in the third round of the 2017 draft, Kamara has been a crucial piece of the Saints' offense in the rushing and passing game.
Through 85 career games, Kamara has 1,076 rushing attempts for 4,879 yards and 49 touchdowns, and he also tallied 426 receptions for 3,709 yards and 22 touchdowns. He added a kick return for a touchdown in his rookie season.
Kamara was voted a team captain for the first time in his career in 2022. He has taken more of a leadership role this season as well, even speaking to the team prior to the Raiders game about regaining their swagger. Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season in the 24-0 shutout of the Raiders.