New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara named NFC's Offensive Player of the Week

Kamara had 179 yards, one touchdown in team's 13-10 win at Seattle

Oct 27, 2021 at 08:03 AM
New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, Oct. 27 for his performance in the Saints' 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

Kamara, in his fifth season out of Tennessee, had 179 yards and scored the team's lone touchdown, a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back had 20 carries for 51 yards and caught 10 passes for 128 yards, including his second quarter touchdown reception. It is the most receiving yards in a game for a running back this season.

Monday's win improved the Saints to 4-2 ahead of Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1), the defending Super Bowl champions.

Kamara has carried the ball 114 times for 419 yards with one touchdown and caught 25 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns this season. On Monday, he became the fastest player to reach the 3,000-yard mark in rushing and receiving, doing it in just 66 games, four fewer than San Francisco great Roger Craig.

This is the second time Kamara has won the award. He won it in 2020 following his six touchdown performance in 16. Former Saints running backs Dalton Hilliard and Mark Ingram also won Player of the Week honors twice.

