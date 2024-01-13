New Orleans Saints 2023 Season Recap

NFL Week 18 2023 | Saints 48, Falcons 17 | Saints record: 9-8

The Saints' game against the Falcons turned on the first possession of the second half as cornerback Alontae Taylor picked off Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder. New Orleans quickly cashed in as quarterback Derek Carr hit receiver Chris Olave in the end zone, with Olave making a spectacular juggling catch for the 26-yard score and a 24-17 lead. New Orleans came right back on the next possession as Carr hit receiver Rashid Shaheed with a 39-yard touchdown pass.

It was arguably Carr's best game as a Saint as he was 22 of 28 for 264 yards and four touchdowns with a 145.5 rating. Playing without star running back Alvin Kamara, the Saints' running back by committee approach was effective as rookie Kendre Miller had 13 carries for 73 yards, Taysom Hill had six carries for 51 yards and Jamaal Williams added 26 yards on 14 carries as the Saints dominated time of possession. Miller scored the first touchdown of his Saints career, a 3-yard run in the first half.

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Stats to Note:

New Orleans finished with their highest point total of the season and their highest since a 52-33 Christmas Day, 2020 win over Minnesota.

New Orleans recorded a season-high six touchdowns in the win, a season-high four passing and two rushing.

Rashid Shaheed's touchdown reception was his fifth on the season to tie for the team lead with Chris Olave. Selected to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist, he tied for the team lead with six total touchdowns with running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Taysom Hill.

Kicker Blake Grupe became the club's rookie record holder with a 24-yard field goal that put the Saints ahead 17-14 with 56 seconds remaining in the first half. Grupe finished the season with 30 field goals, leading the team with 130 total points.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu registered his 40th career takeaway, returning a fourth quarter interception 74 yards. It is the longest interception return of his career.

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Highlights and Photos: