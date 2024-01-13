New Orleans Saints 2023 Season Recap

With four wins in their last five regular-season games, the New Orleans Saints finished 9-8 in Dennis Allen's second season as head coach, a two-game improvement from 2022, but not good enough to earn a playoff spot. Here's a game-by-game breakdown of the Saints 2023 NFL season.
NFL Week 1 2023 | Saints 16, Titans 15 | Saints record: 1-0
New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans Game Recap: Game recap: New Orleans Saints 16, Tennessee Titans 15 | 2023 NFL Week 1
The New Orleans Saints weren't everything they wanted to be in Sunday's season-opening, 16-15 victory over Tennessee in the Caesars Superdome. But they were enough. Just good enough on offense, plus almost perfect on defense, with a splash of special teams lightning and accuracy was what got New Orleans its victory and will send it to Charlotte, N.C., to face the Panthers next Monday night on the right note.
New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans Game Stats to Note:
- The Saints improved to 22-35 in season openers and continued their club-record winning streak of season openers to five straight. The five straight season-opening wins are the longest streak of opening wins in the NFL.
- After holding the Titans to 15 points, it matched the longest streak in franchise history (9/8/-11/10/91) of nine consecutive games holding an opponent to 20 points or less, dating to Nov. 13, 2022. It was the second time in three season openers that New Orleans kept their opponent out of the end zone, with the Saints defeating the Green Bay Packers 38-3 on Sept. 12, 2021. New Orleans held Tennessee to field goals on all three of its red zone attempts.
- In making his Saints debut today as starting quarterback, Derek Carr started his 143rd career regular season contest, surpassing the retired Tom Brady for the most starts by a signal-caller since 2014, when Carr entered the league.
- Three Saints had an interception, the first time New Orleans had finished with three picks in a contest since Sept. 26, 2021 at New England.
NFL Week 2 2023 | Saints 20, Panthers 17 | Saints record: 2-0
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Game Recap: Game recap: New Orleans Saints 20, Carolina Panthers 17 | 2023 NFL Week 2
It took another strong performance by the defense and one of the best catches in the 56-year history of the franchise, but the New Orleans Saints improved to 2-0 with a 20-17 victory Monday over the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.
With the score tied at 6 in the third quarter and the Saints offense struggling, quarterback Derek Carr lofted a deep ball down the left sideline toward second-year receiver Chris Olave, who was being held by Carolina cornerback C.J. Henderson. Olave was able to tap the ball with his one free hand and then secure the 42-yard catch while crashing to the field. That huge play jump-started the offense and led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Tony Jones Jr. , the first score of his short career. He added another two-yard scoring dive with 3:14 to play. Olave finished with six catches for 86 yards.
The Jones scores and two short Blake Grupe field goals (28 and 23 yards) were enough for the win as the New Orleans defense turned in another suffocating performance as it has allowed one touchdown in two games and gone 10 consecutive games without an opponent scoring more than 20 points.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Game Stats to Note:
- The Saints defense allowed just four first downs in the first half and 88 total net yards. New Orleans did not allow a touchdown until 1:16 remaining in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign, the longest such streak to begin a season in team history.
- Quarterback Derek Carr moved into 30th on the all-time passing yards list, surpassing Alex Smith.
- Running back Tony Jones Jr. took over the backfield after Williams exited. Jones finished with 12 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns, including his first NFL touchdown, a two-yard rush in the third quarter.
- Receiver Michael Thomas moved into second on the Saints' all-time receptions list with his second reception in the first quarter on New Orleans's second drive. Thomas surpassed receiver Eric Martin, who stands at 532 career receptions. Thomas finished the night with seven catches for 55 yards and now has 538 career receptions.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 205th career game (regular + postseason), tying punter Thomas Morstead for second on the franchise's all-time games played list.
NFL Week 3 2023 | Saints 17, Packers 18 | Saints record: 2-1
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers Game Recap: Game recap: New Orleans Saints lose game, Derek Carr to right shoulder injury | 2023 NFL Week 3
The New Orleans Saints had a 17-point lead in the third quarter when quarterback Derek Carr was knocked out of the game with a right shoulder injury on a sack. Without Carr the Saints couldn't hold onto the lead as the Green Bay Packers rallied for an 18-17 victory Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston came on in relief of Carr and made several strong throws to star receiver Michael Thomas but the offense could not sustain a drive, punting on five possessions in the second half.
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers Game Stats to Note:
- Giving up 18 points Sunday, the Saints have given up 20 or fewer points in 11 consecutive games, extending the franchise record set last Monday night against the Panthers.
- Quarterback Jameis Winston filled in for Carr after being injured in the third quarter and totaled 10 completions on 16 attempts for 101 yards.
- ReceiverChris Olave led the Black and Gold receivers again, adding eight receptions for 104 yards, including the longest play of the day for the offense on a 28-yard grab.
- Rashid Shaheed had a 76 yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter, the first punt return for a touchdown since a 53-yard return score by Deonte Harty on Sept. 22, 2019 at Seattle. Shaheed's return also marked the third longest in franchise history, with the top two being 83-yard return touchdowns by former Saints, Michael Lewis at Washington on Oct. 12, 2002 and Tyron Hughes at Philadelphia on Dec. 26, 1993.
- With his solo tackle against the Packers, linebacker Demario Davis how has 800 career solo stops.
- Tight end Jimmy Graham's caught an eight-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter, moving into 17th all-time in touchdown receptions (86) and 53nd all-time in NFL record books with 714 career catches.
NFL Week 4 2023 | Saints 9, Buccaneers 26 | Saints record: 2-2
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Recap: Game recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, New Orleans Saints 9 | 2023 NFL Week 4
Quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara returned to field for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday but it wasn't enough to jump-start an offense that struggled in a 26-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome.
Kamara got plenty of touches in his first game back from a three-game suspension as he carried 11 times for 51 yards and caught 13 passes for 33 yards, but was kept out of the end zone. Carr, who injured the AC joint in his right shoulder in last week's loss to Green Bay and didn't practice until Friday, was 23 of 37 for 127 yards, with few deep connections. Saints star receiver Chris Olave was held to one catch for four yards while veteran Michael Thomas had four receptions for 53 yards.
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Stats to Note:
- On the 114 rushing yards surrendered, New Orleans only gave up 3.5 yards per rushing attempt, a season-best.
- Running back Alvin Kamara moved into the Saints top-10 all time in receiving yards with a first half reception, passing receiver Quinn Early.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 196th career regular season game Sunday, surpassing linebacker Rickey Jackson for the most contests played by a Saints defender and putting him in a tie for second all-time with kicker Morten Andersen.
- Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach tied Werner for the team lead with a career-high eight tackles.
- Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee recorded his first full career sack early in the third quarter. The 2023 first round draft pick finished the afternoon with four total tackles (three solo), including three stops for loss.
- Long snapper Zach Wood played in his 102nd career game, moving him into a tie with defensive lineman Bruce Clark, long snapper Justin Drescher, receiver Joe Horn and running back Wayne Wilson for 51st on the club's all-time games played list and added one assisted special teams tackle.
NFL Week 5 2023 | Saints 34, Patriots 0 | Saints record: 3-2
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots Game Recap: Game recap: New Orleans Saints 34, New England Patriots 0 | 2023 NFL Week 5
The New Orleans Saints ended their two-game losing streak with a dominating 34-0 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
New Orleans dominated across the board Sunday as the defense forced three turnovers - including a pick-six by Tyrann Mathieu, his first score as a Saint - the offense was successful in the red zone and kicker Blake Grupe drilled a career-best 54-yard field goal to go along with a 53-yarder.
Running back Alvin Kamara's two-yard touchdown run in the first half gave him the franchise record for touchdowns (73) while tight end Foster Moreau scored his first touchdown as a Saint on a 6-yard shovel pass from quarterback Derek Carr. Receiver Chris Olave scored his first touchdown of the season on a 5-yard touchdown reception in the first half and receiver Michael Thomas had a strong outing with four catches for 65 yards.
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots Game Stats to Note:
- The Saints pitched their first shutout since Oct. 30, 2022, against the Las Vegas Raiders. It was the first time New England has been shut out since Oct. 2, 2016.
- Quarterback Derek Carr completed 18-of-26 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Carr completed a pass to eight receivers. Carr surpassed Dan Fouts to move into 24th all-time in completions, now standing at 3,839 career completions.
- Running back Alvin Kamara scored his 73rd career touchdown, breaking a tie with former Saints WR Marques Colston for the most touchdowns in team history. The two-yard score also gave Kamara 50 career rushing touchdowns, joining Mark Ingram as the only Saints to rush for at least 50 scores.
- Safety Tyrann Mathieu scored the first touchdown with a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. The touchdown was Mathieu's first pick-six since he had a 34-yard return touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 19, 2021.
NFL Week 6 2023 | Saints 13, Texans 20 | Saints record: 3-3
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Game Recap: Game recap: Houston Texans 20, New Orleans Saints 13 | 2023 NFL Week 6
The New Orleans Saints dropped a 20-13 decision to the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.
The Saints trailed 17-10 at halftime and kept quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Texans' offense out of the end zone in the second half but New Orleans couldn't finish drives. Rookie kicker Blake Grupe missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt (his second miss of the game) and the Saints were stopped on a fourth-and-four play in the red zone in the fourth quarter. The Saints had a late drive to try and tie the score but were stopped on a fourth-down Houston interception.
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Game Stats to Note:
- With its stop on the first drive, New Orleans continued the NFL's current longest streak of 18 consecutive games without giving up a touchdown on the opening drive.
- Linebacker Demario Davis led the Black and Gold defense with seven tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss. Davis' seven stops pushed him over 1,250 tackles for his career (1,252).
- Quarterback Derek Carr finished 32-of-50 for 353 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Carr's 353 yards were his most since 2021 and his highest total as a Saint.
- Receiver Rashid Shaheedhad two catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, including another explosive play of 51 yards on a contested deep ball in the fourth quarter.
NFL Week 7 2023 | Saints 24, Jaguars 31 | Saints record: 3-4
New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Recap: Game Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New Orleans Saints 24 | 2023 NFL Week 7
The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on Thursday night in the Caesars Superdome, ruining a strong second-half rally by the Saints.
The Saints' struggles on offense continued early Thursday as they fell behind 24-6. They didn't score their first touchdown until the fourth quarter. It was just the team's second touchdown at home this season. Taysom Hill ran it in on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 14:21 to play. After a fourth-down stop by the defense, the offense quickly struck for another score, this time a 17-yard touchdown reception by Michael Thomas from quarterback Derek Carr. Carr then connected with Alvin Kamara on the 2-point conversion to tie the score at 24. The Saints' other points came on three Blake Grupe field goals (he also missed a 51-yarder).
New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Stats to Note:
- Quarterback Derek Carr finished with 301 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 33-of-55 passing. It was Carr's 36th career game of at least 300-yards passing. Carr also tied Ryan Fitzpatrick for 36th all-time in touchdown passes, now at 223.
- Quarterback Taysom Hill scored a touchdown on fourth-and-one 0:39 into the fourth quarter, his first score of the season. The touchdown was Hill's 24th career rushing score, and he is now in eighth place on the New Orleans all-time rushing touchdown list.
- Running back Alvin Kamara currently leads all NFL running backs in receptions with 35, adding 12 catches Thursday for 91 yards. This is the second time this season Kamara has had 10+ catches, the first time in his career he's had multiple double-digit catch games in a single season.
- Thursday was Kamara's 45th game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage since 2017, the second most in the NFL over that period.
NFL Week 8 2023 | Saints 38, Colts 27 | Saints record: 4-4
New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts Game Recap: Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 38, Indianapolis Colts 27 | 2023 NFL Week 8
The New Orleans Saints offense erupted for five touchdowns as the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 38-27 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Star running back Alvin Kamara had a touchdown receiving and rushing, Taysom Hill also had two rushing touchdowns and receiver Rashid Shaheed had a 58-yard touchdown reception, the team's longest play of the season. Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo made a key third quarter interception of Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew to end a potential Indianapolis scoring drive.
Linebacker Demario Davis recorded his 600th career tackle with the Saints and defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 200th game, recording a half-sack with Carl Granderson.
New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts Game Stats to Note:
- The Saints surpassed 400 yards on offense for the third straight week, the first time they have accomplished that feat in three consecutive weeks since weeks 9-11 of 2018.
- Derek Carr's first touchdown, an 18-yard pass to running back Alvin Kamara, gave him 224 career touchdown passes, surpassing Ryan Fitzpatrick for the 36th most all time.
- Sunday was the 11th game in Alvin Kamara's career with a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown, tying Jim Brown for the fifth-most such games in NFL history. Kamara also surpassed 10,000 career all-purpose yards in the first quarter and became the ninth Saint with 4,000 career receiving yards.
- Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Carr in the second quarter to give New Orleans a 21-17 lead. The pass and catch was New Orleans's longest play from scrimmage on the season.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 200th career game as a Saint on Sunday, joining quarterback Drew Brees as the only two Saints to reach the milestone. Jordan is the 57th defensive lineman to appear in 200 regular season contests.
NFL Week 9 2023 | Saints 24, Bears 17 | Saints record: 5-4
New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears Game Recap: Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 24, Chicago Bears 17 | 2023 NFL Week 9
The New Orleans Saints defense delivered five takeaways to help the Saints outlast the Chicago Bears 24-17 on Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Caesars Superdome.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo had three of the takeaways, two interceptions and a fumble recovery, while safety Marcus Maye had the fourth, a diving interception. Linebacker Demario Davis had a late strip-sack that was recovered by fellow linebacker Pete Werner to ice the game. Defensive end Cameron Jordan added a sack.
Taysom Hill had a big game, scoring on a two-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Derek Carr, throwing a three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Juwan Johnson and carrying the ball 11 times for 52 yards (the Saints are 18-1 when Hill has at least seven carries). His touchdown reception was the 10th of his career, making him the first player since Pro Football Hall of Fame Frank Gifford to have 10 touchdowns running, receiving and passing.
New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears Game Stats to Note:
- Cornerback Paulson Adebo had three takeaways, recording two interceptions and a third quarter forced fumble/fumble recovery. The three takeaways were the most by a Saint since safety Sammy Knight's three interception in the 2001 season opener at Buffalo (9/9/01). Adebo now has a career-high six takeaways on the season, his first two fumble recoveries and four interceptions, setting a new career-high.
- New Orleans' five takeaways were the most by New Orleans since five interceptions in the 2020 regular season finale at Carolina (1/3/21).
- The New Orleans offensive line did not surrender a sack for the first time in 2023. The offensive line has given up only two sacks in the last three games.
- Taysom Hill became the first player to have at least 10 career rushing touchdowns, passing touchdowns and career receiving touchdowns since quarterback/halfback Frank Gifford.
NFL Week 10 2023 | Saints 19, Vikings 27 | Saints record: 5-5
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings Game Recap: Game Recap: Minnesota Vikings 27, New Orleans Saints 19 | 2023 NFL Week 10
The New Orleans Saints lost three star players to injury ( Michael Thomas, Derek Carr, Marshon Lattimore) and dropped a 27-19 decision to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Saints were trailing 27-3 when Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter drilled Carr on a pass attempt, knocking him out of the game with a concussion and a right shoulder injury. Jameis Winston came in off the bench and threw two amazing touchdown passes (14 yards to Chris Olave and 15 yards to rookie A.T. Perry) which along with two successful two-point attempts brought the Saints back into the game.
But Winston was picked off on consecutive possessions to end the Saints' comeback hopes. Winston finished 13 of 25 for 122 yards with the two touchdowns and the two interceptions. Olave had six receptions for 94 yards while Alvin Kamara had nine carries for 42 yards and seven receptions for 33 yards.
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings Game Stats to Note:
- Quarterback Derek Carr's 13 completions pushed his career total to 3,421, passing Joe Montana (3409) for 22nd place all-time.
- Rookie receiver A.T. Perry contributed two receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown grab from Winston in the fourth quarter. The two catches and touchdown were the first of his NFL career.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 202nd regular season game Sunday, moving into a tie for 46th place all-time among NFL defensive linemen with Rob Burnett, Tony McGee, Anthony Pleasant and Jack Youngblood.
- Linebacker Demario Davis led the Saints defense with nine stops (six solo), a stop for loss, and sack. With six solo tackles Sunday, he now has 403 solo stops in his Black and Gold career.
NFL Week 12 2023 | Saints 15, Falcons 24 | Saints record: 5-6
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Game Recap: Game recap: Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints 15 | 2023 NFL Week 12
The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints 24-15 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as injuries, turnovers, and an inability to get into the end zone were too much for the Saints to overcome.
Quarterback Derek Carr gave up a 92-yard pick-six in the first quarter and Taysom Hill had the ball punched out at the Atlanta 5-yard line, ending a great scoring opportunity in the third quarter. The Saints were able to move the ball but couldn't get into the end zone as they had to settle for five Blake Grupe field goals (25, 52, 41, 45 and 39 yards).
Chris Olave was having his best game of the season (seven catches for 114 yards) when he was knocked out of game while trying to make a reception down the right sideline.
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Game Stats to Note:
- Chris Olave's 100-yard performance was his third of the season and the sixth of his career. His 51-yard reception from Carr was his longest of the season and a game-high.
- Safety Tyrann Mathieu finished with two interceptions, four stops, and two passes defensed. It was the fourth time in Mathieu's career he has had two interceptions and his first as a Saint.
- Defensive end Carl Granderson had a career-high 10 tackles to lead the Saints defensive front.
- Blake Grupe's five field goals tied a franchise record. It was the ninth time a Saints kicker has converted five field goal tries, and just the first since John Carney at St. Louis on Sept. 26, 2004.
NFL Week 13 2023 | Saints 28, Lions 33 | Saints record: 5-7
New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions Game Recap: Game recap: Detroit Lions 33, New Orleans Saints 28 | NFL Week 13
The New Orleans Saints staged a massive rally but a turnover and injury derailed the efforts and allowed the Detroit Lions to leave with a 33-28 victory Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
Down 24-7 at halftime, the Saints scored two third quarter touchdowns (short runs by Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill) to make it 24-21. The Lions added a short field goal to make it 27-21 and then Carr fumbled the snap on the first play of the next drive, the ball getting knocked out by left guard James Hurst, who was pulling. The Lions took at over the 23-yard line and scored on a 19-yard end-round by receiver Jameson Williams to make it 33-21.
New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions Game Stats to Note:
- Running back Alvin Kamara tied the Saints franchise record with his 52nd rushing touchdown in the third quarter. He broke the record with a 1-yard plunge in the fourth quarter, passing Mark Ingram II. Kamara finished with 51 rushing yards and had 58 yards receiving on six receptions.
- Kamara surpassed wide receiver Marques Colston (2006-15) for the most yards from scrimmage in Saints history on a third quarter 13-yard reception. With a 109-yard performance Sunday, the running back is now at 9,807 total yards from scrimmage.
- Tight end Jimmy Graham caught his 87th career touchdown, moving into a tie for 17th all time with Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed.
- Quarterback Taysom Hill scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter for the 27th of his career. He moved into a tie with former Black and Gold running back Tony Galbreath for sixth place in club record books. Hill also led the Saints in rushing with 59 yards on 13 carries. He surpassed quarterback Archie Manning for the most rushing yards in Saints history not by a running back.
- Linebacker Zack Baun knocked down Lions quarterback Jared Goff for his first career sack, also adding one special teams tackle.
NFL Week 14 2023 | Saints 28, Panthers 6 | Saints record: 6-7
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Game Recap: Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 28, Carolina Panthers 6 | 2023 NFL Week 14
The New Orleans Saints ended a three-game losing streak with a 28-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
The Saints got contributions from all three units to get the win. Running back Alvin Kamara scored first on a 9-yard run. Then linebackers Nephi Sewell and D'Marco Jackson teamed up on special teams to block a punt by Johnny Hekker (officially ruled a forced fumble) that Jackson returned eight yards for the score. Receiver Chris Olave scored a fourth quarter touchdown, a seven-yard reception from quarterback Derek Carr with 5:59 to play, and tight end Jimmy Graham sealed it with a 4-yard touchdown catch, his third of the season. The defense was outstanding all game against the pass, keeping No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young in check (13 of 36 for 137 yards).
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Game Stats to Note:
- The Saints never trailed against the Panthers. This was the third contest where New Orleans kept an opponent out of the end zone in 2023, third time in four seasons this has happened (2020-2021, 2023).
- Running back Alvin Kamara moved into a tie for 74th in career touchdowns (78) with running backs Eddie George and Steven Jackson and running back/quarterback Frank Gifford and a tie for 67th in rushing touchdowns (54) with running backs Matt Forte, Arian Foster and former Saints George Rogers and Antowain Smith. Kamara finished with 56 rushing yards and the rushing score.
- Wide receiver Chris Olave tallied 28 yards on four catches with one touchdown catch. With a club-best 918 receiving yards, Olave is 82 receiving yards from joining wide receivers Marques Colston (2006-07) and Michael Thomas (2016-17) as only the third Saint to open his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.
- With the rushing attack of Kamara and running back Jamaal Williams, the Saints reached 100,000 rushing yards as a franchise. Williams finished with 11 carries for 43 yards.
- Linebacker D'Marco Jackson had his first career fumble recovery and touchdown on a fourth down play, where linebacker Nephi Sewell forced Panthers punter Johnny Hekker to fumble prior to him getting a punt off. Jackson also added one special teams stop.
- Defensive end Carl Granderson set a career high in sacks with 6.5 as he took down Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. He also recorded five tackles (four solo).
NFL Week 15 2023 | Saints 24, Giants 6 | Saints record: 7-7
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants Game Recap: Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 24, New York Giants 6 | 2023 NFL Week 15
The New Orleans Saints played one of their most complete games of the season as they dominated the New York Giants 24-6 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
Quarterback Derek Carr played his best game as a Saint, throwing three touchdown passes in an efficient outing (23 of 28 for 218 yards). Running back Alvin Kamara hurt the Giants on the ground (66 yards) and in the air (44 yards on five receptions).
The defense dominated New York quarterback Tommy DeVito, sacking him seven times. Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon led the way with a career-best three sacks. Linebacker Demario Davis and defensive linemen Bryan Bresee (two) and Carl Granderson had the others. The Giants only had 101 yards of offense in the first three quarters and finished with 193 yards, going two of 16 on third-down attempts. It is the fifth time in franchise history the Saints have kept consecutive opponents out of the end zone.
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants Game Stats to Note:
- With another stellar defensive performance, the Saints have allowed fewer than 300 net passing yards in 40 consecutive contests, dating to Nov. 14, 2021 at Tennessee, the 40 games being the current longest active streak in the NFL and the longest since 52 consecutive games by Indianapolis from 2005-08. After holding the Giants to just 133 yards of net passing, the streak extended to 40 games and is tied for third in franchise history with a run from Dec. 13, 1995-Oct. 4, 1998.
- With 3,098 passing yards in 2023, Derek Carr joined Peyton Manning (1998-2010) and Russell Wilson (2012-21) as only the third quarterback to pass for 3,000 yards in each of his first 10 seasons.
- Defensive back J.T. Gray had a special teams stop Sunday, pushing his season total to a team-leading 10 coverage tackles in 2023. He reached double-digits for the fourth time in his career and for the third consecutive season. Gray joins San Francisco S George Odum (2020-2023) as only the second player with at least ten coverage stops each of the last three seasons.
NFL Week 16 2023 | Saints 22, Rams 30 | Saints record: 7-8
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams Game Recap: Game Recap: Los Angeles Rams 30, New Orleans Saints 22 | 2023 NFL Week 16
A short week, a long flight and a highly efficient Los Angeles Rams offense was too much for the New Orleans Saints as they lost 30-22 on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
The Rams led 17-7 at halftime and added 13 points in the second half, leading 30-7 before the Saints rallied. Saints quarterback Derek Carr was 27 of 40 for 319 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Receiver Chris Olave had nine receptions for 123 yards. He passed 1,000 yards receiving during the game.
The Saints defense, which didn't allow a touchdown during the two-game winning streak, only sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford once and didn't force a turnover.
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams Game Stats to Note:
- Quarterback Derek Carr finished with 319 yards, three touchdowns and an interception with a 67.5% completion percentage (27/40). Carr moved into 25th on the all-time passing yards list.
- Carr hit wide receiver Rashid Shaheed for a 45-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The completion was also Carr's 300th career completion of 25 yards or more. The catch was Shaheed's seventh grab of 40 yards or more this year. He finished with five catches for 70 yards and a score.
- Running back Alvin Kamara caught five balls. His second reception of the night was his 70th of the season, becoming the third Saint with at least 70 catches in five straight seasons, joining Joe Horn (five) and Marques Colston (seven). The reception also gave Kamara 500 career receptions, becoming the 17th running back in NFL history with 500 catches and moving into 17th place on the all-time running back receptions list. He also joins Colston, Horn and Michael Thomas as the only Saints with 500 catches while playing for New Orleans.
- Wide receiver Chris Olave set a career-high in receptions with nine for a total of 123 yards. He broke his previous season high of 72 set during his rookie year with his first catch of the game. Olave crossed the 1,000-yard threshold for the second straight season, joining Colston and Thomas as the only three Saints to have at least 1,000 yards in each of their first two seasons.
NFL Week 17 2023 | Saints 23, Buccaneers 13 | Saints record: 8-8
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Recap: Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 | 2023 NFL Week 17
With their playoff hopes on the line the New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-13 on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints offense started fast, scoring their first touchdown on an opening possession this season, and the defense squeezed the Bucs, holding them to 44 yards of offense in the first half and forcing four turnovers.
The Saints did have a tough day with injuries as running back Alvin Kamara left at the end of the first half with an ankle injury while right tackle Landon Young and linebacker Nephi Sewell left with knee injuries. Kamara surpassed the 10,000-yard mark from scrimmage before he left.
Quarterback Derek Carr had a strong game, completing 24 of 32 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns, the first a 4-yarder to tight end Juwan Johnson and the second a 22-yarder to Taysom Hill. Johnson had the best game of his career with eight catches for 90 yards.
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Stats to Note:
- Quarterback Derek Carr surpassed Jim Kelly to move into 31st all the all-time passing touchdown list, tossing his 238th score in the second quarter.
- Tight end Juwan Johnson had a monster day, tallying six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone. Johnson finished with a career-high eight catches for a career-best 90 yards and the score.
- Defensive back Johnathan Abram recorded his first career forced fumble and first interception of the season to go with one pass defense. He finished with five solo tackles.
- Punter Lou Hedley pinned his 30th punt of the season inside of the 20, moving into second place for most punts inside the 20-yard line in Saints history.
- Kicker Blake Grupe went a perfect three-for-three on field goals. He is now tied with Wil Lutz (2016) for the most field goals by a rookie in New Orleans history.
NFL Week 18 2023 | Saints 48, Falcons 17 | Saints record: 9-8
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Recap: Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 48, Atlanta Falcons 17 | 2023 NFL Week 18
The Saints' game against the Falcons turned on the first possession of the second half as cornerback Alontae Taylor picked off Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder. New Orleans quickly cashed in as quarterback Derek Carr hit receiver Chris Olave in the end zone, with Olave making a spectacular juggling catch for the 26-yard score and a 24-17 lead. New Orleans came right back on the next possession as Carr hit receiver Rashid Shaheed with a 39-yard touchdown pass.
It was arguably Carr's best game as a Saint as he was 22 of 28 for 264 yards and four touchdowns with a 145.5 rating. Playing without star running back Alvin Kamara, the Saints' running back by committee approach was effective as rookie Kendre Miller had 13 carries for 73 yards, Taysom Hill had six carries for 51 yards and Jamaal Williams added 26 yards on 14 carries as the Saints dominated time of possession. Miller scored the first touchdown of his Saints career, a 3-yard run in the first half.
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Stats to Note:
- New Orleans finished with their highest point total of the season and their highest since a 52-33 Christmas Day, 2020 win over Minnesota.
- New Orleans recorded a season-high six touchdowns in the win, a season-high four passing and two rushing.
- Rashid Shaheed's touchdown reception was his fifth on the season to tie for the team lead with Chris Olave. Selected to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist, he tied for the team lead with six total touchdowns with running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Taysom Hill.
- Kicker Blake Grupe became the club's rookie record holder with a 24-yard field goal that put the Saints ahead 17-14 with 56 seconds remaining in the first half. Grupe finished the season with 30 field goals, leading the team with 130 total points.
- Safety Tyrann Mathieu registered his 40th career takeaway, returning a fourth quarter interception 74 yards. It is the longest interception return of his career.