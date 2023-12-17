New Orleans Saints play clean offense, disruptive defense in victory over Giants

DEFENSE: For the second consecutive week, the Saints' defense kept an opponent out of the end zone and only gave up a pair of field goals. Regardless of opponent, that's not easy to do in the NFL and it obviously has been a welcome shift for a defense that needed to string together a couple of good games. The Saints didn't force a turnover, but they harassed Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito and sacked him seven times (three by defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, two by rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and one each by linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Carl Granderson) while limiting the Giants to 133 net passing yards. And New Orleans got it together in the run game, too, holding New York to 60 rushing yards on 16 carries. Getting off the field on third down possibly was what the team did best, with 14 stops on 16 third-down chances.