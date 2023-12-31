New Orleans Saints keep hope alive with thorough performance against Tampa Bay

DEFENSE: And speaking of executing a gameplan to near perfection – the Saints held Tampa Bay to 44 yards of offense in the first half, produced four turnovers (interceptions by nickel corner Alontae Taylor and safety Johnathan Abram, fumble recoveries by linebacker Demario Davis and cornerback Isaac Yiadom) and got off the field on third down (Tampa Bay was 2 for 8). Even a couple of penalties wound up not being detrimental, because the Saints kept the Bucs out of the end zone. Yes, you'd like to see the defense have a little better finishing kick and keep them out of the end zone totally, but all in all the Saints flew around and created havoc. They stopped the run (15 carries for 57 yards) and they harassed quarterback Baker Mayfield (two interceptions, two sacks). It was a major undertaking to stop an offense that averaged 29 points during Tampa Bay's four-game winning streak, but New Orleans handled the job.