Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon has career defensive day for New Orleans Saints against Giants

The New Orleans Saints stacked together several outstanding performances in Sunday's 24-6 victory over the New York Giants in the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans (7-7) remained even with the Buccaneers in the NFC South Division standings, and did so on the strength of some individual showings that wove into a productive collective.
OFFENSE: Gonna split this one, and the reason is simple – it deserves to be split. First, quarterback Derek Carr arguably played his most efficient game this season, completing 23 of 28 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. Carr was clean on his reads and delivery and though the passing yards weren't substantial, they were compiled when New Orleans needed them to be. Second, the offensive line was at its best; Carr was sacked once, played in a clean pocket for a good portion of the game and the running game did enough (28 carries for 87 yards) to keep the Giants honest defensively.
DEFENSE: It's impossible to not go with the guy who had a career-high three sacks. Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon spent a good portion of his afternoon in New York's backfield, and Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito was the recipient of the punishment. Kpassagnon had plenty of assistance: Two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits by Bryan Bresee; a sack, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and 10 tackles by Demario Davis; and three passes defensed, with three tackles, by Isaac Yiadom. But when you do what Kpassagnon did, you're the leader of the pack.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Rashid Shaheed didn't break loose on a punt return. No matter. He returned three for an 11.7-yard average and his return from a quad injury was a welcome sight for that unit, which could use a little pop. Shaheed has a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown on his resume this season and the more opportunities he has, the more it seems he'll break another one.
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.