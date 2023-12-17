Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon has career defensive day for New Orleans Saints against Giants

OFFENSE: Gonna split this one, and the reason is simple – it deserves to be split. First, quarterback Derek Carr arguably played his most efficient game this season, completing 23 of 28 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. Carr was clean on his reads and delivery and though the passing yards weren't substantial, they were compiled when New Orleans needed them to be. Second, the offensive line was at its best; Carr was sacked once, played in a clean pocket for a good portion of the game and the running game did enough (28 carries for 87 yards) to keep the Giants honest defensively.