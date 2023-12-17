Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon has career defensive day for New Orleans Saints against Giants

Quarterback Derek Carr, offensive line play clean games in victory

Dec 17, 2023 at 05:38 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-Giants-2023-NFL-Week-15-Batch-7-16
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints stacked together several outstanding performances in Sunday's 24-6 victory over the New York Giants in the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans (7-7) remained even with the Buccaneers in the NFC South Division standings, and did so on the strength of some individual showings that wove into a productive collective.

OFFENSE: Gonna split this one, and the reason is simple – it deserves to be split. First, quarterback Derek Carr arguably played his most efficient game this season, completing 23 of 28 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. Carr was clean on his reads and delivery and though the passing yards weren't substantial, they were compiled when New Orleans needed them to be. Second, the offensive line was at its best; Carr was sacked once, played in a clean pocket for a good portion of the game and the running game did enough (28 carries for 87 yards) to keep the Giants honest defensively.

DEFENSE: It's impossible to not go with the guy who had a career-high three sacks. Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon spent a good portion of his afternoon in New York's backfield, and Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito was the recipient of the punishment. Kpassagnon had plenty of assistance: Two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits by Bryan Bresee; a sack, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and 10 tackles by Demario Davis; and three passes defensed, with three tackles, by Isaac Yiadom. But when you do what Kpassagnon did, you're the leader of the pack.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Rashid Shaheed didn't break loose on a punt return. No matter. He returned three for an 11.7-yard average and his return from a quad injury was a welcome sight for that unit, which could use a little pop. Shaheed has a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown on his resume this season and the more opportunities he has, the more it seems he'll break another one.

Related Links

Photos: Postgame Locker Room | Saints vs. Giants | 2023 NFL Week 15

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
1 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
2 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
3 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
4 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
5 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
6 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
7 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
8 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
9 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
10 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
11 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
12 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
13 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
14 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
15 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
16 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
17 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
18 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
19 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
20 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
21 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
22 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
23 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
24 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
25 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
26 / 26

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Postgame Quotes: New York Giants, New Orleans Saints  | 2023 NFL Week 15

Postgame quotes from the Saints Week 15 win over the New York Giants
news

Postgame Notes: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints  | 2023 NFL Week 15

Postgame notes from the Saints Week 15 win over the New York Giants.
news

New Orleans Saints play clean offense, disruptive defense in victory over Giants

Two red zone touchdowns, seven sacks highlight 24-6 win
news

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 24, New York Giants 6 | 2023 NFL Week 15

Saints improve to 7-7 with second consecutive victory
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 7, New York Giants 6 | 2023 NFL Week 15

Saints sack Giants quarterback four times
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Giants | 2023 NFL Week 15

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants for December 17, 2023
news

Game Preview: Saints vs. Giants - 2023 NFL Week 15

The New York Giants visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at noon CT.
news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

Postgame quotes from Dennis Allen and players following the New Orleans Saints Week 14 win against the Carolina Panthers
news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

Postgame notes from the New Orleans Saints 2023 Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers
news

Tight end Jimmy Graham, fumble return for touchdown ignite crowd for New Orleans Saints against Panthers

Demario Davis had 1.5 sacks of defense's four sacks
news

New Orleans Saints break three-game losing streak, pull into three-way tie for first in NFC South

Defense allowed 99 net passing yards and two field goals against Carolina
Advertising