New Orleans Saints come up short on offense, defense in loss to Tampa Bay

DEFENSE: Understand, this unit has been forced to carry an unusually heavy load this season. It has been required to be near perfect in order for the Saints to have a fighting chance, and the result has been two victories. But, too, understand this: The unit has to be better than it was Sunday, when the Buccaneers converted 8 of 15 third-down chances, quarterback Baker Mayfield bought extra seconds time and again en route to completing 25 of 32 for 246 yards and three touchdowns and Tampa Bay was able to gain 114 rushing yards on 33 attempts. Yes, New Orleans produced a sack and a turnover (Isaac Yiadom's interception), but Lonnie Johnson Jr. should have had his second pick of the season and one sack wasn't nearly enough. In the last five quarters, the mobility of the opposing quarterback has been a monumental thorn and requiring defensive backs to plaster for extra seconds isn't a sustainable model. The defense will have to be even better than it was in the first two games. It's going to have to capitalize on every takeaway/scoring opportunity and it can't allow a 53 percent success rate on third down, at least not until the offense finds some kind of rhythm and provides some assistance.