Game recap: New Orleans Saints 20, Carolina Panthers 17 | 2023 NFL Week 2

Carolina started rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall draft pick out of Alabama in 2023, and he struggled against the rugged Saints defense, losing one fumble (could have been two if a penalty hadn't wiped it out). Through three quarters Carolina (0-2) had fewer than 120 yards of offense and was one of nine on third down.

Defensive end ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ had another strong outing with a sack and forced fumble, safety ﻿Marcus Maye﻿ had a sack as did defensive tackle ﻿Nathan Shepherd﻿ and linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿. Carolina only scored on three field goals, two more than 50 yards, before their final drive of the game.

The Saints entered the game with just two active running backs - ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ and Jones - but lost Williams to a hamstring injury in the first half. Jones finished with 34 yards on 12 carries while ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ added 75 yards on nine carries.

Carr was 21 of 36 for 228 yards. Receiver ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ moved past Eric Martin into second place for receptions in team history with seven catches for 55 yards. He now had 538 catches. Marques Colston leads the franchise with 711 receptions.