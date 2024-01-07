New Orleans Saints cap regular season with dominant home victory over Atlanta

DEFENSE: Credit the unit for settling in after a start that was shaky, to say the least. New Orleans' defense allowed pass completions of 56 and 71 yards on Atlanta's first two possessions – the 71-yarder, a scoring pass from Desmond Ridder to Bijan Robinson – and the Saints fell into a 14-7 hole on the scoreboard, with the defense looking as if it wouldn't find a stop. After that, the Falcons were held to three points and 262 yards in the final 49 minutes of play. New Orleans intercepted two passes (Alontae Taylor, Tyrann Mathieu), recovered a fumble (Payton Turner), produced a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 2 and held on seven of 11 third-down attempts. And the Falcons, who ran for 228 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries in Atlanta, finished with 78 rushing yards on 25 attempts. The Saints, after a choppy first two series, were exactly the defense they needed to be Sunday.