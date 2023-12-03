Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Alvin Kamara sets New Orleans Saints record for rushing touchdowns with 53

Kamara moves past former teammate Mark Ingram

Dec 03, 2023 at 02:50 PM
New Orleans Saints

With his second rushing touchdown Sunday against the Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamaramoved into first place in franchise history for rushing touchdowns with 53, one more than former teammate Mark Ingram.

Kamara scored on a 2-yard run on the Saints' first possession of the third quarter and set the record with a 1-yard run with 7:30 to play in the fourth quarter. After trailing 21-0 to start the game, the Saints now trail Detroit 33-28.

Kamara is also the franchise leader in total touchdowns, setting that mark earlier this season, and in yards from scrimmage.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Lions | 2023 NFL Week 13

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

