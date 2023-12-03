Alvin Kamara sets New Orleans Saints record for rushing touchdowns with 53

With his second rushing touchdown Sunday against the Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamaramoved into first place in franchise history for rushing touchdowns with 53, one more than former teammate Mark Ingram.
Kamara scored on a 2-yard run on the Saints' first possession of the third quarter and set the record with a 1-yard run with 7:30 to play in the fourth quarter. After trailing 21-0 to start the game, the Saints now trail Detroit 33-28.
Kamara is also the franchise leader in total touchdowns, setting that mark earlier this season, and in yards from scrimmage.
