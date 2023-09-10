Game recap: New Orleans Saints 16, Tennessee Titans 15 | 2023 NFL Week 1

Carr, making his first start for the Saints, was 23 of 33 for 305 with the touchdown and one interception. His three top receivers came up big as Chris Olave had eight receptions for 112 yards, Michael Thomas had five for 61 yards and Shaheed had five for 89 yards.

But the defense was the story as Marshon Lattimore﻿, Marcus Maye and Paulson Adebo had all had interceptions. The unit also sacked Tennessee quarter Ryan Tannehill three times and held star running back Derrick Henry to 63 yards on 15 carries, and only 12 in the second half. Tannehill was just 16 of 34 for 198 yards and a 28.8 rating. Defensive end Carl Granderson had 1.5 sacks and Cam Jordan and rookie Bryan Bresee each shared a sack.