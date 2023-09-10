Game recap: New Orleans Saints 16, Tennessee Titans 15 | 2023 NFL Week 1

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
It wasn't a thing of beauty but the New Orleans Saints won their 2023 season-opener 16-15 over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
The game featured just one touchdown - a 19-yard pass from Derek Carr to Rashid Shaheed - and eight field goals as the defenses looked far head of the offenses in the Week 1 game. But that touchdown pass from Carr, three field goals from rookie kicker Blake Grupe and three forced turnovers from the Saints defense were enough for the win.
Carr, making his first start for the Saints, was 23 of 33 for 305 with the touchdown and one interception. His three top receivers came up big as Chris Olave had eight receptions for 112 yards, Michael Thomas had five for 61 yards and Shaheed had five for 89 yards.
But the defense was the story as Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye and Paulson Adebo had all had interceptions. The unit also sacked Tennessee quarter Ryan Tannehill three times and held star running back Derrick Henry to 63 yards on 15 carries, and only 12 in the second half. Tannehill was just 16 of 34 for 198 yards and a 28.8 rating. Defensive end Carl Granderson had 1.5 sacks and Cam Jordan and rookie Bryan Bresee each shared a sack.
The Saints will play at the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, Sept. 18.