New Orleans Saints were right in the place it mattered most in victory over Chicago

DEFENSE: When the defense was bad, it was really bad. Chicago undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent led the Bears to 14 first-half points and befuddled the Saints to the tune of 10 of 13 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and six carries for 60 yards in the first two quarters. But when the defense was good, it was really, REALLY good. New Orleans forced five turnovers (two interceptions by cornerback Paulson Adebo, an interception by safety Marcus Maye and fumble recoveries by Adebo and linebacker Pete Werner) and, in essence, those five turnovers proved to be the difference. The Saints were plus-five in takeaways, and needed every one of them against the pesky Bears. Bagent was 8 of 18 for 72 yards and two interceptions in the second half, and he lost a fumble while being sacked by linebacker Demario Davis. The slow-start conundrum that has played New Orleans defensively continued, though: The Saints have allowed 17, 17, 20 and 14 points in the first halves of the last four games. That's got to stop.