Game recap: Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints 15 | 2023 NFL Week 12

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints 24-15 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as injuries, turnovers, and an inability to get into the end zone were too much for the Saints to overcome.
The loss dropped the Saints, coming off their bye, to 5-6 and the Falcons improved to 5-6.
The Saints lost their top two receivers to injuries (Chris Olaveleft with a concussion in the third quarter, Rashid Shaheed to a thigh injury), tight end Juwan Johnson left after taking a shot to his head, defensive end Cameron Jordan left the game in the fourth quarter with a shin injury, cornerback Alontae Taylor was in and out of the lineup, running back Jamaal Williams left in the fourth quarter and center Erik McCoy had to briefly leave the game.
Quarterback Derek Carrgave up a 92-yard pick-six in the first quarter and Taysom Hillhad the ball punched out at the Atlanta 5-yard line, ending a great scoring opportunity in the third quarter. The Saints were able to move the ball but couldn't get into the end zone as they had to settle for five Blake Grupe field goals (25, 52, 41, 45 and 39 yards).
Olave was having his best game of the season (seven catches for 114 yards) when he was knocked out of game while trying to make a reception down the right sideline. Running back Alvin Kamara had 15 carries for 69 yards with four receptions for 50 yards. Hill carried seven times for 26 yards and had two receptions for 55 yards. Carr was 24 of 38 for 304 yards and the interception. The Saints had 444 yards of offense but were zero for five in the red zone.
In addition to the pick-six by safety Jessie Bates, the Falcons scored on a 10-yard run by Bijan Robinson and a 26-yard reception by Robinson from quarterback Desmond Ridder, who also was picked off twice by safety Tyrann Mathieu. Kicker Younghoe Koo added a 39-yard field goal to close out the scoring. The Falcons had 396 yards of offense and ran the ball for 228 yards.
The Saints will play host to the Detroit Lions (8-3) on Dec. 3, the first of three consecutive home games.