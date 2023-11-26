Game recap: Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints 15 | 2023 NFL Week 12

Quarterback Derek Carrgave up a 92-yard pick-six in the first quarter and Taysom Hillhad the ball punched out at the Atlanta 5-yard line, ending a great scoring opportunity in the third quarter. The Saints were able to move the ball but couldn't get into the end zone as they had to settle for five Blake Grupe field goals (25, 52, 41, 45 and 39 yards).

Olave was having his best game of the season (seven catches for 114 yards) when he was knocked out of game while trying to make a reception down the right sideline. Running back Alvin Kamara had 15 carries for 69 yards with four receptions for 50 yards. Hill carried seven times for 26 yards and had two receptions for 55 yards. Carr was 24 of 38 for 304 yards and the interception. The Saints had 444 yards of offense but were zero for five in the red zone.

In addition to the pick-six by safety Jessie Bates, the Falcons scored on a 10-yard run by Bijan Robinson and a 26-yard reception by Robinson from quarterback Desmond Ridder, who also was picked off twice by safety Tyrann Mathieu. Kicker Younghoe Koo added a 39-yard field goal to close out the scoring. The Falcons had 396 yards of offense and ran the ball for 228 yards.