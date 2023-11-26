Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game recap: Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints 15 | 2023 NFL Week 12

Saints lose multiple players to injury and fall to 5-6

Nov 26, 2023 at 02:58 PM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Falcons | 2023 NFL Week 12

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
1 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
28 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
29 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
30 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
31 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
32 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
33 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
34 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
35 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
36 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
37 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
38 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
39 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
40 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
41 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
42 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
43 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
44 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
45 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
46 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
47 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
48 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
49 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
50 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
51 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
52 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
53 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
54 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
55 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
56 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
57 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
58 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
59 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
60 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
61 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
62 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
63 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
64 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
65 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
66 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
67 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
68 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
69 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
70 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
71 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
72 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
73 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
74 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
75 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
76 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
77 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
78 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
79 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
80 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
81 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
82 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
83 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
84 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
85 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
86 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
87 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
88 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
89 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
90 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
91 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
92 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
93 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
94 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
95 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
96 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
97 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
98 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
99 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
100 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
101 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
102 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
103 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
104 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
105 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
106 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
107 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
108 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
109 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
110 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
111 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
112 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
113 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
114 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
115 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
116 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
117 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
118 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
119 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
120 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
121 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
122 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
123 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
124 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
125 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
126 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
127 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
128 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
129 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
130 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
131 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
132 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
133 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
134 / 134

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints 24-15 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as injuries, turnovers, and an inability to get into the end zone were too much for the Saints to overcome.

The loss dropped the Saints, coming off their bye, to 5-6 and the Falcons improved to 5-6.

The Saints lost their top two receivers to injuries (Chris Olaveleft with a concussion in the third quarter, Rashid Shaheed to a thigh injury), tight end Juwan Johnson left after taking a shot to his head, defensive end Cameron Jordan left the game in the fourth quarter with a shin injury, cornerback Alontae Taylor was in and out of the lineup, running back Jamaal Williams left in the fourth quarter and center Erik McCoy had to briefly leave the game.

Quarterback Derek Carrgave up a 92-yard pick-six in the first quarter and Taysom Hillhad the ball punched out at the Atlanta 5-yard line, ending a great scoring opportunity in the third quarter. The Saints were able to move the ball but couldn't get into the end zone as they had to settle for five Blake Grupe field goals (25, 52, 41, 45 and 39 yards).

Olave was having his best game of the season (seven catches for 114 yards) when he was knocked out of game while trying to make a reception down the right sideline. Running back Alvin Kamara had 15 carries for 69 yards with four receptions for 50 yards. Hill carried seven times for 26 yards and had two receptions for 55 yards. Carr was 24 of 38 for 304 yards and the interception. The Saints had 444 yards of offense but were zero for five in the red zone.

In addition to the pick-six by safety Jessie Bates, the Falcons scored on a 10-yard run by Bijan Robinson and a 26-yard reception by Robinson from quarterback Desmond Ridder, who also was picked off twice by safety Tyrann Mathieu. Kicker Younghoe Koo added a 39-yard field goal to close out the scoring. The Falcons had 396 yards of offense and ran the ball for 228 yards.

The Saints will play host to the Detroit Lions (8-3) on Dec. 3, the first of three consecutive home games.

