New Orleans Saints win 200th game with Mickey Loomis as general manager

"Absolutely. He's a big sucker," she said, laughing. "The kids know it, the animals know it. 'Dad, take me to the card shop. Dad, I need to go to three different Targets to find a snack.' Like, he's your guy. The kids can convince him of anything. Even the cat wakes him up at 4 a.m., because she knows he's going to get up and let her out.

"But I think part of his gift is the way he handles wins and losses, being even-keeled. Because it's always, get ready for next week."

Next week is the next game, and a chance to add to the number that placed him in rarified, elite NFL company.

Loomis – the former math teacher-turned general manager who also fills husband, father and Paw Paw duties – doesn't revel in the attention. Probably, he'd much rather the day resemble any other victorious day that soon can be tossed atop the pile of the other 199.

But this one is special. Even if pre-modern era football is included, only one other person – Hall of Famer Curly Lambeau – can be added to the list. He was given a game ball by Saints Owner Gayle Benson on Sunday to mark the milestone.

It's an achievement that, given the volatile nature of the business, might not soon be repeated. It's an achievement that is noteworthy even to those who aren't always so easily impressed.

"I was pregnant with the twins for the Super Bowl (XLIV, which the Saints won 31-17 over the Colts), and they didn't get to experience that," Melanie said. "They tell their friends they were at the Super Bowl, because they were in my stomach.

"But they're 13 and this is a very memorable time to be like, 'Wait a minute. Dad's a badass.' They don't think of him like that. They're like, 'He's at work all the time.'

"But I think it's really special that they get to experience and see the accomplishment unfold. And the first thing my son said, when we told him, was, 'Do you think Dad will get to lead a Who Dat chant after he hits 200?'"