New Orleans Saints win 200th game with Mickey Loomis as general manager

The art of negotiation, which has proven to be immeasurably valuable for the New Orleans Saints, sounds like it stops at the front door.
"He's the Saints' GM, but the twins (13-year-old twins Sam and Lucy) are in so many sports, we call him Football Dad, Basketball Dad, Volleyball Dad," a laughing Melanie Loomis said. "They kind of think of him as that, too, because he loves watching our kids play. And he's our math tutor. He was a seventh-grade math teacher, that comes in handy.
"He's actually had a job since he was 12 years old."
Since 2002, the job Mickey Loomis has held has been as Saints general manager (2002-12) and executive vice president/general manager (2013-present), a shrewd and measured operator who has led the franchise to its most successful run, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.
Unquestionably, Loomis is where the line stops for the New Orleans Saints.
And the line drawn from 2002 to now says this: with Sunday’s 28-6 victory over Carolina, Loomis has been general manager of the Saints for 200 regular-season wins in the NFL.
Since the NFL was founded in 1920, only seven men previously have held the title of general manager and accumulated 200 wins on their watch in the modern era: Al Davis, 409 wins as owner/general manager of the Raiders from 1966-2011; Bill Belichick, 265 wins as coach/general manager of the Patriots since 2000; Jerry Jones, 265 wins as owner/general manager of the Cowboys since 1989; Tex Schramm, 250 wins as general manager of the Cowboys from 1960-88; Bill Polian, 229 wins as general manager of the Bills (1986-92), Panthers (1995-97) and Colts (1998-2009); Kevin Colbert, 226 wins as pro personnel director/general manager of the Steelers from 2000-21; and Ozzie Newsome, 200 wins as executive vice president/GM of the Ravens from 1996-2018.
Each of them is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Davis, Jones, Schramm, Polian, Newsome), or will be (Belichick, Colbert).
"Think about the company that he's in," said Drew Brees, Saints quarterback from 2006-20, who led New Orleans to 142 victories. "All of those gentlemen are Hall of Famers. Certainly puts him in that category."
The fact that he's in that company isn't a surprise to those closest to him.
"He's definitely competitive," said Katherine, Loomis' oldest daughter. "I think my brother (Alex) and I get our competitive nature from him. Even to this day. Like if it's shooting hoops, we all want to win. But we're good sports regardless of the outcome."
"My family and I are very proud of my dad," said Alex, director of pro scouting for the Cowboys. "This is a special achievement that very few in the history of professional football have been able to realize.
"Reaching 200 wins in his position is the result of countless hours, hard work, dedication, and incredible detail that he has put into making the Saints a successful organization since the day he was hired."
Jim Haslett was Saints head coach when Loomis was elevated from director of football administration (2000-01) to general manager, and he held the job until 2005. Sean Payton was named head coach in 2006 and was in place through 2021, minus 2012 when Aaron Kromer and Joe Vitt served as interim coaches, and Dennis Allen has been in place since 2022.
Throughout, it has been the calm-in-a-storm Loomis who has been the sounding board, voice of reason and anchor of the football operation. That even-keeled demeanor has served him well in life, and the pressurized NFL world.
"My dad is very intentional with his words, and I feel like he's like that in his work life," Katherine said. "As a dad, he doesn't talk a ton, but I feel like when he does everyone listens.
"As I've gotten older and paid more attention to things that make him who he is, the type person that when you're younger you don't really think about, but now that I'm a mom myself I'm more aware of just the way he is. My dad is a very calming presence and I've always gone to him knowing I was going to get a level-headed – he's sensitive, but he's not emotional and doesn't make emotional decisions.
"So I think whenever going to him for advice, because he's intentional in his words and he's methodical in his thinking, you knew that he's never saying something just to say it. It's very genuine, and I appreciate that about him a lot. He's so level-headed that no matter the situation I'm in, if I ever need advice or just, 'Hey, am I on the right track?' I know he's not going to say something to say it. ... It may not be what I want to hear, but he'll do it in a very kind way that makes him approachable."
"I think the first thing that comes to my mind is just his steady, insistent demeanor," said Payton, who coached the Saints to 152 victories with Loomis as general manager. "It just promotes a really good work environment. I never took that for granted. I always felt like you felt he was someone you trusted right away.
"Our personalities were different and yet, that was a good thing. But it was always well-thought out with Mickey, very consistent. The two of us meshed really well because we were so different. It was a positive. I just think his consistency, his demeanor, it's an industry where there's a lot of ups and downs, and he had a great way of making sure the ups weren't too high and the downs weren't too low."
Melanie said that, even today, patience remains a Mickey Loomis dominant trait.
"Absolutely. He's a big sucker," she said, laughing. "The kids know it, the animals know it. 'Dad, take me to the card shop. Dad, I need to go to three different Targets to find a snack.' Like, he's your guy. The kids can convince him of anything. Even the cat wakes him up at 4 a.m., because she knows he's going to get up and let her out.
"But I think part of his gift is the way he handles wins and losses, being even-keeled. Because it's always, get ready for next week."
Next week is the next game, and a chance to add to the number that placed him in rarified, elite NFL company.
Loomis – the former math teacher-turned general manager who also fills husband, father and Paw Paw duties – doesn't revel in the attention. Probably, he'd much rather the day resemble any other victorious day that soon can be tossed atop the pile of the other 199.
But this one is special. Even if pre-modern era football is included, only one other person – Hall of Famer Curly Lambeau – can be added to the list. He was given a game ball by Saints Owner Gayle Benson on Sunday to mark the milestone.
It's an achievement that, given the volatile nature of the business, might not soon be repeated. It's an achievement that is noteworthy even to those who aren't always so easily impressed.
"I was pregnant with the twins for the Super Bowl (XLIV, which the Saints won 31-17 over the Colts), and they didn't get to experience that," Melanie said. "They tell their friends they were at the Super Bowl, because they were in my stomach.
"But they're 13 and this is a very memorable time to be like, 'Wait a minute. Dad's a badass.' They don't think of him like that. They're like, 'He's at work all the time.'
"But I think it's really special that they get to experience and see the accomplishment unfold. And the first thing my son said, when we told him, was, 'Do you think Dad will get to lead a Who Dat chant after he hits 200?'"
There are at least 200 reasons for Loomis to do just that.
New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis has surpassed 200 wins. Take a look at the best photos of Loomis throughout the years with the team.