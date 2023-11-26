Receiver Chris Olave produced huge first half for New Orleans Saints against Atlanta

OFFENSE: It would have been fantastic to see what receiver Chris Olavemight have been able to do if he hadn't been forced to leave the game with a concussion in the third quarter. Even with that, he had game highs in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (114), and caught a 51-yarder in the first half that is his longest catch of the season. The Saints desperately needed his presence in the second half, because once he left the field – shortly after receiver Rashid Shaheed exited with a thigh injury – New Orleans was severely short-handed at receiver. But Olave was outstanding during the time he was on the field, possibly headed for a career day.