Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Receiver Chris Olave produced huge first half for New Orleans Saints against Atlanta

Safety Tyrann Mathieu had two interceptions to lead defense

Nov 26, 2023 at 04:19 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-Falcons-2023-reg-Week-12-Batch-8-06
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Atlanta – There were notable individual performances for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in a 24-15 loss to the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Just not enough of them to keep the Saints (5-6) alone in first place in the NFC South Division.

OFFENSE: It would have been fantastic to see what receiver Chris Olavemight have been able to do if he hadn't been forced to leave the game with a concussion in the third quarter. Even with that, he had game highs in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (114), and caught a 51-yarder in the first half that is his longest catch of the season. The Saints desperately needed his presence in the second half, because once he left the field – shortly after receiver Rashid Shaheed exited with a thigh injury – New Orleans was severely short-handed at receiver. But Olave was outstanding during the time he was on the field, possibly headed for a career day.

DEFENSE: The Saints' defense didn't have much to brag about Sunday, after allowing 228 rushing yards. But safety Tyrann Mathieudid all he could to help lead the team to a win. His first-half interception at the 1-yard line kept the Falcons off the scoreboard and prevented the Saints from falling into a deeper hole at halftime, and his third-quarter interception and 18-yard return to the Saints' 46-yard line also assured that the Falcons wouldn't score on that possession. Mathieu has three interceptions this season, second most on the team, and each has been impactful.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Frankly, Blake Grupe has owned this category too many times this season. But he was five of six on field-goal attempts, including a 52-yarder, and his only unsuccessful try came from 54 yards. The Saints have leaned heavily on the rookie and Sunday, he delivered. But his production and usage Sunday, as it has been most of the season, is a concern because it mainly has signified that the offense hasn't been able to reach the end zone. Three points are nice, but seven always has been preferable.

Related Links

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints inflict cascade of self-damage in loss to Atlanta

Saints were 0 for 5 in red zone, allowed 228 rushing yards
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore placed on Injured Reserve
news

Rested and healed, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr prepared for stretch run

'We're in first place - after everything we've been through and haven't been playing perfect on both sides yet'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom expects to be targeted in Marshon Lattimore's absence

'It just gives me more opportunities to make a play on the ball'
news

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul hopes to add force to New Orleans Saints defense

'Been around 14 years, and two Super Bowls. I just know how to do it'
news

New Orleans Saints entered, exited bye week with control of own destiny

'We're not relying on help from anybody. We're relying on the guys in this room. And we don't need help from anybody'
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul

Veteran defensive end played for Giants, Buccaneers, and Ravens in his career
news

Florida State Seminoles to retire New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston's jersey

Heisman Trophy winner and 2013 National Champion will be honored following first quarter of Florida State game against North Alabama
news

Taysom Hill's game-worn gear displayed at Pro Football Hall of Fame to celebrate historic accomplishment

Hill becomes second person to tally stats since Frank Gifford 59 years ago
news

Rookie receiver A.T. Perry proved capable fill-in for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota

"There was a little jitters there, but over time I just told myself to just play football"
news

Jimmy Graham named to Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team

Former Saints Terron Armstead and Darren Sproles also named to team
Advertising