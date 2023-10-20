Game Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New Orleans Saints 24 | 2023 NFL Week 7

But the Jaguars took over with 3:45 to play on the Saints' 46-yard line and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence quickly connected with receiver Christian Kirk on a 44-yard touchdown pass for the winning points with 3:08 to play. The Saints marched to the 6-yard line on the next possession but Carr's fourth down pass to Chris Olave fell incomplete.

The Saints dominated time of possession (36:10 of 23:50) but Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense were able to move the ball when needed, especially early, scoring on 2- and 17-yard touchdown runs by Travis Etienne in the first half. The Jaguars' defense contributed a 24-yard pick-six in the third quarter.

Kamara had an effective outing, especially as a receiver, with 12 catches for 91 yards and 17 carries for 62 yards. Carr was 33 of 55 for 301 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Hill had five carries for 18 yards and the touchdown and added four receptions for 50 yards.

New Orleans struggled on third down (three of 18) but had some success keeping drives alive on fourth down (four of six).

The Saints played with a make-shift offensive line of Andrus Peat at left tackle, Max Garcia on left guard, Erik McCoy at center, Cesar Ruiz at right guard and Cameron Erving at right tackle. Only McCoy and Ruiz are regular starters at those positions. In an interesting wrinkle, the Saints used defensive tackle Khalen Saunders as a fullback on several plays in the second half.