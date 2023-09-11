Forced turnovers, red zone stops highlight sterling defensive effort by New Orleans Saints defense in season opener

GAME SYNOPSIS: After reviewing the film, Allen offered an assessment of the offense and defense.

"Overall, I didn't think we did a good enough job up front offensively controlling the line of scrimmage," he said. "I think that's an area that we've got to be better at – we've got to do a better job of protecting the quarterback, we've got to do a better job being able to get something going in the run game. And yet, I feel like there were some plays that we made in critical moments in the game, we were able to make some plays and give ourselves a chance to win the game.

"I thought defensively, a number of things we did well from a coverage standpoint, a number of things that we did well from a pass rush standpoint. I still think there were really two runs in the game that I felt like we didn't fit up like we needed to, we made some mistakes, gave up a little more yards in the running game than we should have. But I thought from a consistency standpoint, we did a pretty good job in the run game. We just let a couple of runs get out on us a little bit that ended up costing us about 30 yards that I think we could have eliminated."

GAME INJURIES: The significant one was a turf toe injury suffered by defensive end Payton Turner﻿, who diligently worked this offseason on prehab in an attempt to prevent injuries. A difficult blow for the third-year pro. "It looks like Payton Turner is probably going to have to have surgery on a turf toe injury, kind of similar to (left tackle) Trevor Penning's deal at the end of preseason last year," Allen said.