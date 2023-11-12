Game Recap: Minnesota Vikings 27, New Orleans Saints 19 | 2023 NFL Week 10

The Saints were trailing 27-3 when Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter drilled Carr on a pass attempt, knocking him out of the game with a concussion and a right shoulder injury. Jameis Winston came in off the bench and threw two amazing touchdown passes (14 yards to Chris Olave and 15 yards to rookie A.T. Perry) which along with two successful two-point attempts brought the Saints back into the game.

But Winston was picked off on consecutive possessions to end the Saints' comeback hopes. Winston finished 13 of 25 for 122 yards with the two touchdowns and the two interceptions. Olave had six receptions for 94 yards while Alvin Kamara had nine carries for 42 yards and seven receptions for 33 yards.

Minnesota quarterback Joshua Dobbs was extremely effective in the first half, going 18 of 22 for 220 yards and ran six times for 40 yards. Tight end T.J. Hockenson had 10 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Dobbs finished 23 of 34 for 268 yards and Hockenson had 11 catches for 134 yards.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis had the lone sack of Dobbs and the Saints didn't force a turnover. They were penalized nine times for 74 yards.