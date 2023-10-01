Alvin Kamara's return was bright spot for New Orleans Saints on a frustrating day

Not many performances of note for the New Orleans Saints in a 26-9 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. The scoreboard was reflective of how the Saints felt they played in a game that evened their record at 2-2, and left them a game behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South Division.
OFFENSE: On one of the most frustrating days for the offense in years, running back Alvin Kamara returned from a three-game suspension and rushed for 51 yards on 11 carries, and caught 13 passes for 33 yards. Offensively, the Saints trudged through mud on Sunday, totaling just 197 yards while searching for cohesion and consistency. Kamara looked fresh, though, and using him as a runner, receiver or decoy will benefit New Orleans in future games.
DEFENSE: Rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is a keeper. He had the Saints' only sack, three tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and four tackles as he created much of the mayhem New Orleans was able to muster on defense. He's a jolt of adrenaline on the interior of the defensive line, and he likely only will get better once he learns the nuances of the position. It seems he has made a "splash" play in every game and if he keeps it up, opponents are going to have to make some special accommodations for dealing with him.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Credit kicker Blake Grupe for a nice bounce-back game. True, two of his field goals were short attempts (37 and 32 yards), after the Saints stalled in the red zone. But seeing the ball go through the goal posts three times, after missing a 46-yarder that might have been the game-winner a week before, had to be a good feeling for the rookie and for his teammates. The fact that the Saints have been so reliant on Grupe doesn't shade the fact that he's 9 of 10 on his field goal attempts this season.
