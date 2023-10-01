Alvin Kamara's return was bright spot for New Orleans Saints on a frustrating day

DEFENSE: Rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is a keeper. He had the Saints' only sack, three tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and four tackles as he created much of the mayhem New Orleans was able to muster on defense. He's a jolt of adrenaline on the interior of the defensive line, and he likely only will get better once he learns the nuances of the position. It seems he has made a "splash" play in every game and if he keeps it up, opponents are going to have to make some special accommodations for dealing with him.