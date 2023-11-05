Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 24, Chicago Bears 17 | 2023 NFL Week 9

Taysom Hillhad a big game, scoring on a two-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Derek Carr, throwing a three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Juwan Johnson and carrying the ball 11 times for 52 yards (the Saints are 18-1 when Hill has at least seven carries). His touchdown reception was the 10th of his career, making him the first player since Pro Football Hall of Fame Frank Gifford to have 10 touchdowns running, receiving and passing.

Carr was 25 of 34 for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Kicker Blake Grupe, on his 25th birthday, made a career-best 55-yard field goal in the first half but had a 47-yard attempt hit the left upright with 2:26 to play.

The Bears (2-7) and rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent gave the Saints a rugged game as they outgained the Saints. Bagent was 18 of 30 for 220 yards with two touchdown passes, three interceptions and a lost fumble. His scrambling was a problem as he scrambled eight times for 70 yards. But the five turnovers and eight penalties for 71 yards were too much to overcome.