Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 24, Chicago Bears 17 | 2023 NFL Week 9

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints defense delivered five takeaways to help the Saints outlast the Chicago Bears 24-17 on Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Caesars Superdome.
The win, the team's second consecutive, improved New Orleans to 5-4 and into first place in the NFC South as the Falcons fell to the Minnesota Vikings to drop to 4-5.
Cornerback Paulson Adebohad three of the takeaways, two interceptions and a fumble recovery, while safety Marcus Mayehad the fourth, a diving interception. Linebacker Demario Davis had a late strip-sack that was recovered by fellow linebacker Pete Werner to ice the game. Defensive end Cameron Jordanadded a sack.
Taysom Hillhad a big game, scoring on a two-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Derek Carr, throwing a three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Juwan Johnson and carrying the ball 11 times for 52 yards (the Saints are 18-1 when Hill has at least seven carries). His touchdown reception was the 10th of his career, making him the first player since Pro Football Hall of Fame Frank Gifford to have 10 touchdowns running, receiving and passing.
Carr was 25 of 34 for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
Kicker Blake Grupe, on his 25th birthday, made a career-best 55-yard field goal in the first half but had a 47-yard attempt hit the left upright with 2:26 to play.
The Bears (2-7) and rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent gave the Saints a rugged game as they outgained the Saints. Bagent was 18 of 30 for 220 yards with two touchdown passes, three interceptions and a lost fumble. His scrambling was a problem as he scrambled eight times for 70 yards. But the five turnovers and eight penalties for 71 yards were too much to overcome.
The Saints will look to push their winning streak to three games next Sunday at Minnesota (5-4).