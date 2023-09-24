Receiver Rashid Shaheed gives New Orleans Saints big boost in punt return game against Packers

DEFENSE: Alontae Taylor had a critical pass interference in the fourth quarter, a 45-yarder that set up Green Bay's first touchdown. But as notable as that was, it was overshadowed by his overall body of work Sunday – five passes defensed, a sack, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and five tackles. Two of his pass breakups came at the goal line and in the end zone, preventing touchdowns. His sack pushed Green Bay out of field goal range in the first half and helped keep the Packers scoreless. It feels safe to say, after three games, that Taylor has found a real comfort zone as the nickel cornerback. He may not be spotless all the time, but he has a ferocity and competitiveness that is hard to match.