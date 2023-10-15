Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game recap: Houston Texans 20, New Orleans Saints 13 | 2023 NFL Week 6

Saints drop to 3-3 with road loss to Texans

Oct 15, 2023 at 03:08 PM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Texans | 2023 NFL Week 6

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints dropped a 20-13 decision to the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The loss dropped the Saints to 3-3 while the Texans improved to 3-3.

The Saints trailed 17-10 at halftime and kept quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Texans' offense out of the end zone in the second half but New Orleans couldn't finish drives. Rookie kicker Blake Grupe missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt (his second miss of the game) and the Saints were stopped on a fourth-and-four play in the red zone in the fourth quarter. The Saints had a late drive to try and tie the score but were stopped on a fourth-down Houston interception.

The Saints scored on a 34-yard pass from Derek Carr to Rashid Shaheed and two Grupe field goals. Carr was 32 of 50 for 353 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Running back Alvin Kamara had 19 carries for 68 yards and seven receptions for 36 yards. Shaheed two receptions for 85 yards as his 51-yard catch in the fourth quarter put the team in scoring position. Receiver Chris Olave had seven catches for 96 yards and Taysom Hill had seven receptions for 49 yards. He also had a run and a pass completion.

Linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Carl Granderson had sacks for the Saints and linebacker Zack Baun had an interception but he fumbled it away during the return.

New Orleans shuffled its offensive line for the game with James Hurst getting the start at left tackle and Max Garcia at left guard. Hurst left in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was replaced by Trevor Penning, who had started the first five games of the season at left tackle. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk left the game late in the fourth quarter with a possible concussion which forced right guard Cesar Ruiz to move to tackle and rookie Nick Saldiveri entered to play right guard.

Penalties again were a problem for the Saints as they were penalized seven times for 83 yards. The Texans were penalized three times.

The Saints will have a quick turnaround as they will play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night at Caesars Superdome. The Jaguars beat the Colts on Sunday to improve to 4-2.

