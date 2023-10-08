Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints defense dominates in shutout victory over New England

Offense scored three times in red zone

Oct 08, 2023 at 04:36 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Foxborough, Mass. – If not a bounce-back game after two straight losses, the New Orleans Saints at least needed a victory that would lift the cloud of consecutive losses.

After dominating the New England Patriots 34-0 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, New Orleans (3-2) got everything it could have imagined while playing its most complete game of the season. No significant breakdowns led to the most lopsided home loss for the Patriots under Coach Bill Belichick, and gave the Saints a bit of momentum in preparation for their next encounter, against the Houston Texans.

OFFENSE: The best number the Saints posted – other than the season-high point total which in part was attributable to 27 points on offense – were 3 of 4 in the red zone. Quarterback Derek Carr threw two touchdown passes and running back Alvin Kamara ran for one and while the Saints didn't overwhelm with an offensive show while totaling 304 yards, they were balanced and effective. Carr completed 18 of 26 for 183 yards and no interceptions, with two sacks, and the running game accounted for 136 yards on 41 carries. That kind of balance, dedication and turnover-free football is a winning combination on most days. Bonus: Kamara's 2-yard touchdown run made him the franchise all-time leader with 73 touchdowns.

Related Links

DEFENSE: It was a dominant performance. New England has struggled offensively this season, and the Saints didn't allow a get-right game against them. The Patriots finished with 156 yards and were stopped on 13 of 14 third-down attempts, and both fourth-down attempts. New Orleans forced three turnovers – interceptions by safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker ﻿Pete Werner﻿, and a fumble recovery by defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ – and produced two sacks, four quarterback hits and nine passes defensed. Front to back, it was a complete defensive performance in which New Orleans never let up. And the unit even scored (Mathieu's 27-yard interception return for a touchdown), which always tilts a game in a team's favor.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Across-the-board steady in coverage and returns; punter ﻿Lou Hedley﻿ had a picturesque 55-yarder that was fair caught at the Patriots' 5-yard line. But the standout showing was on the field goal unit, where rookie Blake Grupe made 54- and 53-yard field goals. That unit has been better than average all season (Grupe has made 11 of 12), and it continues to be a bright spot.

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Related Content

news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

Saints pitched their first shutout since Oct. 30, 2022 against the Las Vegas Raiders
news

New Orleans Saints offensive line, coordinator Pete Carmichael have banner days against New England

Carl Granderson leads dominating defensive performance
news

Alvin Kamara sets New Orleans Saints touchdown record

Running back moves past Saints legend Marques Colston
news

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 5

The New England Patriots host the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. CT.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots on October 8, 2023
news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Michael Thomas, Cam Jordan discuss the team's Week 4 division loss to the Bucs
news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

The 26 points surrendered ended a franchise-record 11-game streak of giving up 20 points or loss, dating to the 2022 season
news

Alvin Kamara's return was bright spot for New Orleans Saints on a frustrating day

Rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee continues to impress
news

New Orleans Saints come up short on offense, defense in loss to Tampa Bay

Saints produced 197 yards of offense, commit three turnovers in 26-9 loss
news

Game recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, New Orleans Saints 9 | 2023 NFL Week 4

Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara return to action but offense still struggles
news

Halftime update: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2023 NFL Week 4

Derek Carr starts but offense manages just one Blake Grupe field goal
Advertising