New Orleans Saints defense dominates in shutout victory over New England

After dominating the New England Patriots 34-0 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, New Orleans (3-2) got everything it could have imagined while playing its most complete game of the season. No significant breakdowns led to the most lopsided home loss for the Patriots under Coach Bill Belichick, and gave the Saints a bit of momentum in preparation for their next encounter, against the Houston Texans.

OFFENSE: The best number the Saints posted – other than the season-high point total which in part was attributable to 27 points on offense – were 3 of 4 in the red zone. Quarterback Derek Carr threw two touchdown passes and running back Alvin Kamara ran for one and while the Saints didn't overwhelm with an offensive show while totaling 304 yards, they were balanced and effective. Carr completed 18 of 26 for 183 yards and no interceptions, with two sacks, and the running game accounted for 136 yards on 41 carries. That kind of balance, dedication and turnover-free football is a winning combination on most days. Bonus: Kamara's 2-yard touchdown run made him the franchise all-time leader with 73 touchdowns.