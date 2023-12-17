Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 24, New York Giants 6 | 2023 NFL Week 15

Saints improve to 7-7 with second consecutive victory

Dec 17, 2023 at 02:52 PM
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints played one of their most complete games of the season as they dominated the New York Giants 24-6 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints' second consecutive victory improved their record to 7-7 and kept them tied for first in the NFC South with Tampa Bay with three games to play.

Quarterback Derek Carr played his best game as a Saint, throwing three touchdown passes in an efficient outing (23 of 28 for 218 yards). Running back Alvin Kamara hurt the Giants on the ground (66 yards) and in the air (44 yards on five receptions)

The defense dominated New York quarterback Tommy DeVito, sacking him seven times. Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon led the way with a career-best three sacks. Linebacker Demario Davisand defensive linemen Bryan Bresee (two) and Carl Granderson had the others. The Giants only had 101 yards of offense in the first three quarters and finished with 193 yards, going two of 16 on third-down attempts. It is the fifth time in franchise history the Saints have kept consecutive opponents out of the end zone. The Saints held Giants star running back Saquon Barkley to 14 yards on nine carries.

The Saints took control in the third quarter outscoring New York 10-0 while possessing the ball for 11 minutes and 13 seconds. Carr's touchdown passes went to receiver Keith Kirkwood (seven yards), tight end Juwan Johnson (23 yards) and tight end Jimmy Graham (one yard). Kicker Blake Grupe made a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter. It is third consecutive game Graham has caught a touchdown.

The Saints will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on "Thursday Night Football." The Rams (6-7) played Washington in an afternoon game Sunday.

The loss ended the Giants' three-game winning streak and dropped them to 5-9.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Giants | 2023 NFL Week 15

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

news

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 28, Carolina Panthers 6 | 2023 NFL Week 14

Saints end three-game losing streak with win over NFC South rival
news

Game recap: Detroit Lions 33, New Orleans Saints 28 | NFL Week 13

Quarterback Derek Carr knocked out of game as Saints fall to 5-7
news

Game recap: Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints 15 | 2023 NFL Week 12

Saints lose multiple players to injury and fall to 5-6
news

Game Recap: Minnesota Vikings 27, New Orleans Saints 19 | 2023 NFL Week 10

Saints drop to 5-5 heading into bye week
news

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 24, Chicago Bears 17 | 2023 NFL Week 9

Defense delivers five takeaways to help secure second consecutive victory
news

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 38, Indianapolis Colts 27 | 2023 NFL Week 8

Saints improve to 4-4 with five touchdowns, 511 yards of offense
news

Game Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New Orleans Saints 24 | 2023 NFL Week 7

Saints lose second consecutive game, fall to 3-4
news

Game recap: Houston Texans 20, New Orleans Saints 13 | 2023 NFL Week 6

Saints drop to 3-3 with road loss to Texans
news

Game recap: New Orleans Saints 34, New England Patriots 0 | 2023 NFL season Week 5

Kamara sets touchdown record in dominating road victory
news

Game recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, New Orleans Saints 9 | 2023 NFL Week 4

Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara return to action but offense still struggles
news

Game recap: New Orleans Saints lose game, Derek Carr to right shoulder injury | 2023 NFL Week 3

Green Bay Packers score 18 consecutive points after Carr is knocked out of game on sack
