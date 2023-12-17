Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 24, New York Giants 6 | 2023 NFL Week 15

The defense dominated New York quarterback Tommy DeVito, sacking him seven times. Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon led the way with a career-best three sacks. Linebacker Demario Davisand defensive linemen Bryan Bresee (two) and Carl Granderson had the others. The Giants only had 101 yards of offense in the first three quarters and finished with 193 yards, going two of 16 on third-down attempts. It is the fifth time in franchise history the Saints have kept consecutive opponents out of the end zone. The Saints held Giants star running back Saquon Barkley to 14 yards on nine carries.