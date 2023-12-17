Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 24, New York Giants 6 | 2023 NFL Week 15

The New Orleans Saints played one of their most complete games of the season as they dominated the New York Giants 24-6 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
The Saints' second consecutive victory improved their record to 7-7 and kept them tied for first in the NFC South with Tampa Bay with three games to play.
Quarterback Derek Carr played his best game as a Saint, throwing three touchdown passes in an efficient outing (23 of 28 for 218 yards). Running back Alvin Kamara hurt the Giants on the ground (66 yards) and in the air (44 yards on five receptions)
The defense dominated New York quarterback Tommy DeVito, sacking him seven times. Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon led the way with a career-best three sacks. Linebacker Demario Davisand defensive linemen Bryan Bresee (two) and Carl Granderson had the others. The Giants only had 101 yards of offense in the first three quarters and finished with 193 yards, going two of 16 on third-down attempts. It is the fifth time in franchise history the Saints have kept consecutive opponents out of the end zone. The Saints held Giants star running back Saquon Barkley to 14 yards on nine carries.
The Saints took control in the third quarter outscoring New York 10-0 while possessing the ball for 11 minutes and 13 seconds. Carr's touchdown passes went to receiver Keith Kirkwood (seven yards), tight end Juwan Johnson (23 yards) and tight end Jimmy Graham (one yard). Kicker Blake Grupe made a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter. It is third consecutive game Graham has caught a touchdown.
The Saints will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on "Thursday Night Football." The Rams (6-7) played Washington in an afternoon game Sunday.
The loss ended the Giants' three-game winning streak and dropped them to 5-9.
