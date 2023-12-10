Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 28, Carolina Panther 6 | 2023 NFL Week 14

The win improved the Saints to 6-7 and dropped Carolina to 1-12. Tampa Bay defeated Atlanta on Sunday so the Saints, Buccaneers and Falcons have matching 6-7 records with four weeks to play.

The Saints got contributions from all three units to get the win. Running back Alvin Kamarascored first on a 9-yard run. Then linebackers Nephi Sewell and D'Marco Jackson teamed up on special teams to block a punt by Johnny Hekker (officially ruled a forced fumble) that Jackson returned eight yards for the score. Receiver Chris Olave scored a fourth quarter touchdown, a seven-yard reception from quarterback Derek Carr with 5:59 to play, and tight end Jimmy Graham sealed it with a 4-yard touchdown catch, his third of the season. The defense was outstanding all game against the pass, keeping No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young in check (13 of 36 for 137 yards).