Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 28, Carolina Panther 6 | 2023 NFL Week 14

Saints end three-game losing streak with win over NFC South rival

Dec 10, 2023 at 02:59 PM
Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

The New Orleans Saints ended a three-game losing streak with a 28-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

The win improved the Saints to 6-7 and dropped Carolina to 1-12. Tampa Bay defeated Atlanta on Sunday so the Saints, Buccaneers and Falcons have matching 6-7 records with four weeks to play.

The Saints got contributions from all three units to get the win. Running back Alvin Kamarascored first on a 9-yard run. Then linebackers Nephi Sewell and D'Marco Jackson teamed up on special teams to block a punt by Johnny Hekker (officially ruled a forced fumble) that Jackson returned eight yards for the score. Receiver Chris Olave scored a fourth quarter touchdown, a seven-yard reception from quarterback Derek Carr with 5:59 to play, and tight end Jimmy Graham sealed it with a 4-yard touchdown catch, his third of the season. The defense was outstanding all game against the pass, keeping No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young in check (13 of 36 for 137 yards).

The Saints, who moved past 100,000 yards rushing in franchise history in the first half, were solid running the ball as Kamara had 12 carries for 56 yards and Jamaal Williams added 46 yards on 11 carries. The passing game struggled but Carr hit receiver A.T. Perry on a 43-yard pass to set up Olave's touchdown. Carr, who was knocked out of last week's loss to the Lions with multiple injuries, finished 18 of 26 for 119 yards, two touchdowns and a first half interception on a tipped ball.

Linebacker Demario Davis recorded the 1,300 tackle of his career on a sack of Young and shared another one late in the fourth quarter. Defensive end Carl Granderson also had a sack.

The victory was the franchise's 200th under the leadership of General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The Saints will play host to the New York Giants (4-8) on Sunday, Dec. 17. The Giants will play host to the Packers on "Monday Night Football."

