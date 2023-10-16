New Orleans Saints red zone issues reared head again against Texans

"When we say execution, we're not just saying, 'Players have to do better.' That's not at all what we're saying," he said. "We've got to do a better job of coaching it, because I think we have guys that want to do it right.

"If they're not, we've got to look at is the volume too much? Are we asking too much of a particular player? Are we coaching it the right way? And if we feel like we're doing all those things and we're still not getting the execution that we need, maybe it needs to be a different person doing that job. I think we've got to look at all of those things."

Quarterback Derek Carr had his most productive statistical game for the Saints (32 of 50 for 353 yards and a touchdown, with an interception), but said the Saints' total attention to detail has been a little off.

"For us as players, it takes a great deal of discipline to make sure that, yes, we may be running the same play, but a new defense presents different looks," Carr said. "When we break the huddle, 'What is my assignment versus that look? What is my assignment when the picture changes a little bit from what I saw in practice?' As a player, I just dive into my assignment and the discipline and the focus it takes to do it right. Even if it's not what we thought it would be.

"Whenever you hear the play call, when we break the huddle, what is your assignment and what have you been coached to do, and what have we talked about after that? So for me as a quarterback, what has (quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry) R.C. told me? What has he been telling me all week? What to expect on this look, and I just try to do that to the best of my ability. That's really what it comes down to, doing all the things right."

Offensively, the Saints did several things right between the 20-yard lines, accumulating 430 yards and 24 first downs, and converted 40 percent (6 of 15) on third down. But the red zone struggles were too much to overcome on offense.

Carr said communication wasn't as tidy as it needed to be Sunday.

"For sure, there was some miscommunication," he said. "There were some audibles that were done and we weren't on the same page. Until we get on the same page, there's going to be a sucky feeling.