Quarterback Jameis Winston provides spark off bench for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota

Minneapolis – There wasn't much heft provided by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in a 27-19 loss to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Saints, now 5-5 entering their bye week, had a two-game losing streak snapped with one of their most disappointing showings of the season.

OFFENSE: Quarterback Jameis Winstonprovided enough of a spark to help the Saints pull to within a score, and that was asking a lot, considering he entered the game with New Orleans trailing 27-3. The stay-ready-so-you-don't-have-to-get-ready mantra is a lot easier to fulfill when you're getting first-team reps, which Winston did not get last week and hasn't gotten much this season. But he came off the bench when Derek Carr (right shoulder, concussion) was injured and threw touchdown passes to Chris Olave and A.T. Perry to give New Orleans a fighting chance. He did his job, and then some, completing 13 of 25 passes for 122 yards. He was sacked once and threw two interceptions which appeared to be as much miscommunication as mis-throws.