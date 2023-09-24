Game recap: New Orleans Saints lose game, Derek Carr to right shoulder injury | 2023 NFL Week 3

The New Orleans Saints had a 17-point lead in the third quarter when quarterback Derek Carr was knocked out of the game with a right shoulder injury on a sack. Without Carr the Saints couldn't hold onto the lead as the Green Bay Packers rallied for an 18-17 victory Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The loss dropped the Saints to 2-1; the Packers improved to 2-1.

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston came on in relief of Carr and made several strong throws to star receiver Michael Thomas but the offense could not sustain a drive, punting on five possessions in the second half. Rookie kicker Blake Grupe had a chance to give the Saints a lead but his 46-yard attempt missed to the right with 1:05 to play. It was the first miss of Grupe's career.

The Packers' rally started with a 38-yard field goal and then quarterback Jordan Love scored on a one-yard run on fourth-and-goal. Green Bay converted the two-point conversion attempt to make it 17-11, setting the stage for the game-winning touchdown, an 8-yard pass to Romeo Dobbs with 2:56 to play.

Carr was 13 of 18 for 103 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham﻿. Winston was 10 of 16 for 101 yards. Chris Olave was the top receiver with eight catches for 104 yards including an incredible 27-yard catch in the first half. Rookie running back Kendre Miller played in his first game and had nine carries for 34 yards. Tony Jones Jr. added 31 yards.

Returner Rashid Shaheed had one of the biggest plays with a 76-yard punt returned for a touchdown in the first half.

The Saints also lost right guard Cesar Ruiz to a concussion in the first half.