New Orleans Saints inflict cascade of self-damage in loss to Atlanta

DEFENSE: The Saints are a team that appears no longer able to stop the run effectively. True, each successful running offense against them has had a mobile quarterback to help, and Atlanta's Desmond Ridder (seven carries for 30 yards) did his part. But New Orleans allowed 228 rushing yards and a touchdown on 41 carries against Atlanta, and the numbers were as glaring as they suggest. Surrendering 5.6 yards per carry is an eyesore that's whopping, but the Saints have been a defense that opposing offenses have been able to run against for two months now. And though Ridder was intercepted twice by safety Tyrann Mathieu, he completed 13 passes for 168 yards and a game-clinching touchdown. New Orleans' defense had been a second-half unit, at least, in the last two months but on Sunday, it was discombobulated from beginning to end.