New Orleans Saints inflict cascade of self-damage in loss to Atlanta

Atlanta – Much of what can be done to lose an NFL game, the New Orleans Saints did Sunday the Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Saints turned over the ball, came up empty in the red zone, couldn't stop the run and couldn't get off the field on third down when they needed to on the few occasions when they were able to get the Falcons into third-down situations.
The result was a 24-15 loss that lifted Atlanta into first place in the NFC South because though the Falcons and Saints have matching 5-6 records, Atlanta owns the tiebreak due to the head-to-head victory. And the Saints continue to search for the solutions they've sought for most of this season.
OFFENSE: Perhaps the best framing for Sunday's offense was an empty-calorie day. New Orleans had a lot of yards (444 overall, 296 passing and 148 rushing), but the yards didn't correlate to the kind of scoring it should have. Derek Carr (24 for 38 for 304 yards) threw a red zone interception that was returned 92 yards for a touchdown, and Taysom Hilllost a fumble in the red zone that the Falcons turned into a 95-yard touchdown drive. Overall, the Saints were 0 for 5 in the red zone and that spelled doom Sunday, a day which further was dimmed as New Orleans lost receivers Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and Chris Olave (concussion) during the game. But injuries weren't the reason for the red zone inefficiency, and problem that has dogged the Saints for most of this season.
DEFENSE: The Saints are a team that appears no longer able to stop the run effectively. True, each successful running offense against them has had a mobile quarterback to help, and Atlanta's Desmond Ridder (seven carries for 30 yards) did his part. But New Orleans allowed 228 rushing yards and a touchdown on 41 carries against Atlanta, and the numbers were as glaring as they suggest. Surrendering 5.6 yards per carry is an eyesore that's whopping, but the Saints have been a defense that opposing offenses have been able to run against for two months now. And though Ridder was intercepted twice by safety Tyrann Mathieu, he completed 13 passes for 168 yards and a game-clinching touchdown. New Orleans' defense had been a second-half unit, at least, in the last two months but on Sunday, it was discombobulated from beginning to end.
SPECIAL TEAMS: The kicking game got back on track; Blake Grupe made five of six field-goal attempts, including a 52-yarder. But this team has been unfairly reliant on its rookie kicker to score, and tallying field goals against opponents' touchdowns isn't an equation that will add up in the Saints' favor.
