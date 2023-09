New Orleans Saints 'let one slip away' in loss to Green Bay Packers

OFFENSE: Losing quarterback Derek Carr was a monumental blow to the team and offense. New Orleans punted four consecutive possessions after Carr departed with a shoulder injury he sustained in the third quarter, and on the team's final possession, kicker Blake Grupe pushed right the potential game-winning field goal with 70 seconds left. Carr (13 of 18, 103 yards and a touchdown) was solid enough while he was on the field, but the amount of punishment he has taken – sacked three times Sunday, and 11 total times this season – caught up against the Packers. The protection issues that have been glaring have to be fixed. All things considered, Jameis Winston (10 of 16 for 101 yards) was fine in relief, and put the team in position to win the game. But there seemed to be a noticeable dip in emotion with Carr's injury. The running game (22 carries for 77 yards) provided some balance, but the Saints again failed to score a touchdown on one red zone opportunity, and it showed up on the scoreboard.