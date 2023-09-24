Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 'let one slip away' in loss to Green Bay Packers

Quarterback Derek Carr injured in third quarter of team's first loss

Sep 24, 2023 at 04:23 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

9-24-23-week-3-packers-saints-game-action-gallery-155
Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay, Wis. – Coach Dennis Allen said it was one that his team let slip away, and not a single member of the New Orleans Saints organization would cast a dissenting vote.

The Saints (2-1) couldn't cash out a 17-0, fourth-quarter lead against the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field, and the 18-17 loss left a sting that permeated the locker room.

There were enough breakdowns across the board to prevent victory.

OFFENSE: Losing quarterback Derek Carr was a monumental blow to the team and offense. New Orleans punted four consecutive possessions after Carr departed with a shoulder injury he sustained in the third quarter, and on the team's final possession, kicker Blake Grupe pushed right the potential game-winning field goal with 70 seconds left. Carr (13 of 18, 103 yards and a touchdown) was solid enough while he was on the field, but the amount of punishment he has taken – sacked three times Sunday, and 11 total times this season – caught up against the Packers. The protection issues that have been glaring have to be fixed. All things considered, ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ (10 of 16 for 101 yards) was fine in relief, and put the team in position to win the game. But there seemed to be a noticeable dip in emotion with Carr's injury. The running game (22 carries for 77 yards) provided some balance, but the Saints again failed to score a touchdown on one red zone opportunity, and it showed up on the scoreboard.

DEFENSE: Eighteen points allowed usually is a pretty solid day, but not when they're all allowed in the fourth quarter and you're the unit that has been charged with leading the team. New Orleans needed stops on defense, and couldn't get them when it mattered most. A couple of pass interference penalties by defensive backs ﻿Alontae Taylor﻿ and ﻿Isaac Yiadom﻿ put Green Bay in position to score once, and the Packers simply made a couple of nice plays to capitalize on the second touchdown drive. The pass rush was able to get Packers quarterback Jordan Love out of his comfort zone for three quarters, but New Orleans couldn't get him on the turf late (his mobility was a nuisance to the Saints) and the coverage didn't hold up as well as hoped. Taylor had a great game, and ﻿Lonnie Johnson Jr.﻿ came up with an interception, but when the Saints needed a big play late, it wasn't there.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Rashid Shaheed’s 76-yard punt return for a touchdown was electrifying and crowd-silencing. It was a huge spark. But the fact is, Grupe is on the roster because he's expected to make 46-yarders. It was the first game-winning situation that the rookie kicker has been in, and it wasn't a successful one. The fact that he had been perfect (5 for 5) on field goals before that is pushed into the shadows if a clutch kick is missed, and a clutch one was missed Sunday. He obviously has the ability, and the NFL is the kind of league where another opportunity will present itself. Grupe will have chances to atone.

Related Links

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Packers | 2023 NFL Week 3

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
1 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
2 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
3 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
4 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
5 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
6 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
7 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
8 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
9 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
10 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
11 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
12 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
13 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
14 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
15 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
16 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
17 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
18 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
19 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
20 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
21 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
22 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
23 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
24 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
25 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
26 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
27 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
28 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
29 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
30 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
31 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
32 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
33 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
34 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
35 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
36 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
37 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
38 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
39 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
40 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
41 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
42 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
43 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
44 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
45 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
46 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
47 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
48 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
49 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
50 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
51 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
52 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
53 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
54 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
55 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
56 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
57 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
58 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
59 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
60 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
61 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
62 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
63 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
64 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
65 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
66 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
67 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
68 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
69 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
70 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
71 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
72 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
73 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
74 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
75 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
76 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
77 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
78 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
79 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
80 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
81 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
82 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
83 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
84 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
85 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
86 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
87 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
88 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
89 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
90 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
91 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
92 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
93 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
94 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
95 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
96 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
97 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
98 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
99 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
100 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
101 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
102 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
103 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
104 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
105 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
106 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
107 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
108 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
109 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
110 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
111 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
112 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
113 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
114 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Sants
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
115 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
116 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Sants
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
117 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Sants
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
118 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Sants
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
119 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Sants
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
120 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Sants
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
121 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Sants
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
122 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Sants
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
123 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
124 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
125 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
126 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
127 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
128 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
129 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
130 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
131 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
132 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
133 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
134 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
135 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
136 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
137 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
138 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
139 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
140 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
141 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
142 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
143 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
144 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
145 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
146 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
147 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
148 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
149 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
150 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
151 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
152 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
153 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
154 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
155 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
156 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
157 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
158 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
159 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
160 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
161 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
162 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
163 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
164 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
165 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
166 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
167 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
168 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
169 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
170 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
171 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
172 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
173 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
174 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
175 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
176 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
177 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
178 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
179 / 179

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Receiver Rashid Shaheed gives New Orleans Saints big boost in punt return game against Packers

Cornerback Alontae Taylor had five pass breakups and a sack
news

Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers | 2023 NFL Week 3

Saints defense held Green Bay to zero first half points and just 74 yards passing
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr ruled out of game with right shoulder injury; replaced by Jameis Winston

A sack by Packers Rashan Gary knocks Saints starter out of game
news

Game Preview: Packers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 3

The Green Bay Packers host the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. CT.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Packers | 2023 NFL Week 3

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers on September 24, 2023
news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 2

Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Tony Jones Jr., Chris Olave, and Cam Jordan talk about their division win
news

Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints 20, Carolina Panthers 17 | 2023 NFL Week 2

New Orleans has now gone 10 straight games allowing less than 20 points to its opponent
news

Chris Olave, Tony Jones, Carl Granderson come up big on national stage in New Orleans Saints victory over Carolina

Olave had game-high 86 receiving yards, Granderson had sack and forced fumble
news

New Orleans Saints ride familiar recipe, improve to 2-0 with victory over Carolina

Defense allowed 239 yards, produced four sacks in another standout showing
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football on September 18, 2023
news

Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 2

The Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Monday, Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. CT.
Advertising