New Orleans Saints 'let one slip away' in loss to Green Bay Packers

OFFENSE: Losing quarterback Derek Carr was a monumental blow to the team and offense. New Orleans punted four consecutive possessions after Carr departed with a shoulder injury he sustained in the third quarter, and on the team's final possession, kicker Blake Grupe pushed right the potential game-winning field goal with 70 seconds left. Carr (13 of 18, 103 yards and a touchdown) was solid enough while he was on the field, but the amount of punishment he has taken – sacked three times Sunday, and 11 total times this season – caught up against the Packers. The protection issues that have been glaring have to be fixed. All things considered, ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ (10 of 16 for 101 yards) was fine in relief, and put the team in position to win the game. But there seemed to be a noticeable dip in emotion with Carr's injury. The running game (22 carries for 77 yards) provided some balance, but the Saints again failed to score a touchdown on one red zone opportunity, and it showed up on the scoreboard.