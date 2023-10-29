Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 38, Indianapolis Colts 27 | 2023 NFL Week 8

The New Orleans Saints offense erupted for five touchdowns as the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 38-27 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The win ended a two-game losing streak, improved the Saints' record to 4-4 and moved them into a tie for first in the NFC South. The Colts dropped to 3-5.

Star running back Alvin Kamara had a touchdown receiving and rushing, Taysom Hill had two rushing touchdowns and receiver Rashid Shaheed had a 58-yard touchdown reception, the team's longest play of the season. Quarterback Derek Carr was sharp, going 19 of 27 for 310 yards with two touchdowns. He helped ice the game with another deep ball to Shaheed as the second-year player finished with three catches for 153 yards. Kicker Blake Grupe added a 27-yard field goal with 24 seconds to play. The Saints had 511 yards of offense.