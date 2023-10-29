Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 38, Indianapolis Colts 27 | 2023 NFL Week 8

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints offense erupted for five touchdowns as the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 38-27 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The win ended a two-game losing streak, improved the Saints' record to 4-4 and moved them into a tie for first in the NFC South. The Colts dropped to 3-5.
Star running back Alvin Kamara had a touchdown receiving and rushing, Taysom Hill had two rushing touchdowns and receiver Rashid Shaheed had a 58-yard touchdown reception, the team's longest play of the season. Quarterback Derek Carr was sharp, going 19 of 27 for 310 yards with two touchdowns. He helped ice the game with another deep ball to Shaheed as the second-year player finished with three catches for 153 yards. Kicker Blake Grupe added a 27-yard field goal with 24 seconds to play. The Saints had 511 yards of offense.
Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo made a key third quarter interception of Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew to end a potential Indianapolis scoring drive.
Kamara moved past 10,000 all-purpose yards and 4,000 receiving yards. Kamara had 17 carries for 59 yards and four receptions for 51 yards. Hill was his usual all-purpose self, carrying nine times for 63 yards and two touchdowns, catching one pass for 14 yards and completing one pass for 44 yards. Receiver Michael Thomas had four catches for 68 yards.
Linebacker Demario Davis recorded his 600th career tackle with the Saints and defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 200th game, recording a half-sack with Carl Granderson. Defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd also had a sack.
The Saints will play host to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Caesars Superdome.