Game Recap: Los Angeles Rams 30, New Orleans Saints 22 | 2023 NFL Week 16

The Rams led 17-7 at halftime and added 13 points in the second half, leading 30-7 before the Saints rallied. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was 24 of 34 for 328 yards with two touchdowns. Receiver Puka Nacua was his top target with nine receptions for 164 yards with one touchdown.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was 27 of 40 for 319 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Receiver Chris Olave had nine receptions for 123 yards. He passed 1,000 yards receiving during the game. Running back Alvin Kamara had nine carries for 19 yards. Rashid Shaheed had the team's first touchdown, a 45-yard strike in the second quarter. Tight end Juwan Johnson added the second, a 5-yard reception in the fourth quarter and rookie receiver A.T. Perry caught a 35-yard touchdown with 3:53 left in the game. The two-point conversion to Olave was successful.