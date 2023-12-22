Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game Recap: Los Angeles Rams 30, New Orleans Saints 22 | 2023 NFL Week 16

Saints drop to 7-8 with two games to play

Dec 21, 2023 at 10:13 PM
New Orleans Saints

A short week, a long flight and a highly efficient Los Angeles Rams offense was too much for the New Orleans Saints as they lost 30-22 on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The loss ended the Saints' two-game winning streak and dropped them to 7-8. The Rams improved to 8-7 and strengthened their chances of getting a wild-card spot.

The Saints will end the season with a critical two-game stretch at Tampa Bay (7-7) on Sunday, Dec. 31 and at home against the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) on either Jan. 6 or Jan. 7. The Buccaneers will play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) on Sunday while Atlanta is hosting the Colts (8-6) on Saturday.

The Rams led 17-7 at halftime and added 13 points in the second half, leading 30-7 before the Saints rallied. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was 24 of 34 for 328 yards with two touchdowns. Receiver Puka Nacua was his top target with nine receptions for 164 yards with one touchdown.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was 27 of 40 for 319 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Receiver Chris Olave had nine receptions for 123 yards. He passed 1,000 yards receiving during the game. Running back Alvin Kamara had nine carries for 19 yards. Rashid Shaheed had the team's first touchdown, a 45-yard strike in the second quarter. Tight end Juwan Johnson added the second, a 5-yard reception in the fourth quarter and rookie receiver A.T. Perry caught a 35-yard touchdown with 3:53 left in the game. The two-point conversion to Olave was successful.

The Saints defense, which didn't allow a touchdown during the two-game winning streak, only sacked Stafford once and didn't force a turnover.

Related Content

news

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 24, New York Giants 6 | 2023 NFL Week 15

Saints improve to 7-7 with second consecutive victory
news

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 28, Carolina Panthers 6 | 2023 NFL Week 14

Saints end three-game losing streak with win over NFC South rival
news

Game recap: Detroit Lions 33, New Orleans Saints 28 | NFL Week 13

Quarterback Derek Carr knocked out of game as Saints fall to 5-7
news

Game recap: Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints 15 | 2023 NFL Week 12

Saints lose multiple players to injury and fall to 5-6
news

Game Recap: Minnesota Vikings 27, New Orleans Saints 19 | 2023 NFL Week 10

Saints drop to 5-5 heading into bye week
news

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 24, Chicago Bears 17 | 2023 NFL Week 9

Defense delivers five takeaways to help secure second consecutive victory
news

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 38, Indianapolis Colts 27 | 2023 NFL Week 8

Saints improve to 4-4 with five touchdowns, 511 yards of offense
news

Game Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New Orleans Saints 24 | 2023 NFL Week 7

Saints lose second consecutive game, fall to 3-4
news

Game recap: Houston Texans 20, New Orleans Saints 13 | 2023 NFL Week 6

Saints drop to 3-3 with road loss to Texans
news

Game recap: New Orleans Saints 34, New England Patriots 0 | 2023 NFL season Week 5

Kamara sets touchdown record in dominating road victory
news

Game recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, New Orleans Saints 9 | 2023 NFL Week 4

Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara return to action but offense still struggles
