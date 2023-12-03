Game recap: Detroit Lions 33, New Orleans Saints 28 | NFL Week 13

The New Orleans Saints staged a massive rally but a turnover and injury derailed the efforts and allowed the Detroit Lions to leave with a 33-28 victory Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

The loss, the Saints' third consecutive, dropped them to 5-7. Detroit improved to 9-3.

The Lions raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring on a 2-yard run by David Montgomery, a 13-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta and a 25-yard pass from Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The LaPorta score was set up when a Derek Carr pass bounced off the hands of tight end Juwan Johnsonand was intercepted by Brian Branch, giving the Lions excellent field position. The Lions added a 26-yard field goal at the end of the first half, their only points of the second quarter.

The Saints were outgained 146-33 in the first quarter but bounced back in the second quarter as Carr led an 84-yard scoring drive that was capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham. Both of Graham's receptions this season have been touchdowns.

Down 24-7 at halftime, the Saints scored two third quarter touchdowns (short runs by Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill) to make it 24-21. The Lions added a short field goal to make it 27-21 and then Carr fumbled the snap on the first play of the next drive, the ball getting knocked out by left guard James Hurst, who was pulling. The Lions took at over the 23-yard line and scored on a 19-yard end-round by receiver Jameson Williams to make it 33-21.

Carr, who was 17 of 22 for 226 yards with the interception and a fumble, was forced from the game on a late hit by Lions defensive end Bruce Irvin, who drove Carr into the ground with 10:18 to play. The team announced Carr was in the concussion protocol and also had shoulder and back injuries. It's the third time Carr has been knocked out of a game with an injury this season. Hill and Jameis Winston alternated at quarterback and managed one scoring drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Kamara, his franchise-best 53rd, to make it 33-28.

Hill had 13 carries for 59 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run while Kamara added 14 carries for 51 yards. Kamara also moved past Marques Colston for career yards from scrimmage. Receiver Chris Olave had five catches for 119 yards.