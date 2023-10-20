Patchwork offensive line held up well for New Orleans Saints against Jacksonville

DEFENSE: Carl Granderson keeps making plays and that keeps making it difficult to overlook him. The defensive end had six tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery that was as much of a hustle play as anything the Saints had Thursday night. Officially, 20 yards downfield, after cornerback Paulson Adebo chased down Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk and stripped out the football, Granderson pounced on it to give New Orleans possession. He only has pressed the accelerator and played better since he signed a contract extension. And it's worth noting that linebacker Demario Davis played a full game on a short week after injuring his knee, which prevented him from practicing. The Saints' emotional leader and defensive captain had four tackles, including a solo stop for no gain on the game's first offensive play.