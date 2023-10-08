Game recap: New Orleans Saints 34, New England Patriots 0 | 2023 NFL season Week 5

Running back Alvin Kamara's two-yard touchdown run in the first half gave him the franchise record for touchdowns (73) while tight end Foster Moreau scored his first touchdown as a Saint on a 6-yard shovel pass from quarterback Derek Carr. Receiver Chris Olave scored his first touchdown of the season on a 5-yard touchdown reception in the first half and receiver Michael Thomas had a strong outing with four catches for 65 yards. Rookie running back Kendre Miller had his best game as a pro with 11 carries for 37 yards and four receptions for 53 yards. Kamara had 22 carries for 80 yards and caught three passes for 17 yards.