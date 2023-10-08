Game recap: New Orleans Saints 34, New England Patriots 0 | 2023 NFL season Week 5

The New Orleans Saints ended their two-game losing streak with a dominating 34-0 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
The win improved the Saints to 3-2 and dropped New England to 1-4.
New Orleans dominated across the board Sunday as the defense forced three turnovers - including a pick-six by Tyrann Mathieu, his first score as a Saint - the offense was successful in the red zone and kicker Blake Grupe drilled a career-best 54-yard field goal to go along with a 53-yarder.
Running back Alvin Kamara's two-yard touchdown run in the first half gave him the franchise record for touchdowns (73) while tight end Foster Moreau scored his first touchdown as a Saint on a 6-yard shovel pass from quarterback Derek Carr. Receiver Chris Olave scored his first touchdown of the season on a 5-yard touchdown reception in the first half and receiver Michael Thomas had a strong outing with four catches for 65 yards. Rookie running back Kendre Miller had his best game as a pro with 11 carries for 37 yards and four receptions for 53 yards. Kamara had 22 carries for 80 yards and caught three passes for 17 yards.
Defensive end Carl Granderson had a dominating performance with a sack and multiple tackles for a loss. Veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan had a half-sack and recovered a fumble. Linebacker Pete Werner had an interception, the team's third takeaway.
The Saints will play at the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 15.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.