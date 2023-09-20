Tony Jones Jr.'s journey leads to perfect birthday gift in New Orleans Saints victory over Carolina

But it very well could have been dedicated to their unborn child that Becca is carrying, as her pregnancy reached five months, to the day, on Monday.

Amid the two significant milestones, Jones played the best game of his 20-game career, helping pick up the slack when running back Jamaal Williams exited the game with a hamstring injury in the second quarter by providing New Orleans its first rushing touchdowns of the season.

Jones and Williams were the only Saints running backs active for the game.

"Coach told us before the game, the team is going to have to run through the trenches, and we did," Jones said. "Our line was pushing them off the line three yards, four yards, it doesn't matter.

"I didn't even know it was just going to be just me and (Jamaal), to be honest. Coach had us out there running drills and I was like, 'Dang, it's going to be two of us.' You've got to fight through it, man, that's all you've got to do."

Fighting through has been what Jones' career has been about. He finished the game with 12 carries for 34 yards, the second-most carries he has had in his career; he carried 16 times against Buffalo on Nov. 25, 2021.

Fighting through to the end zone released a flood of emotion for him and Becca.

"So many emotions," she said. "I was so proud and I think, kind of seeing all that he's been through just kind of flashing through my eyes. It definitely made me super emotional. Just so proud. So proud, and happy for him.