Quarterback Derek Carr leads offensive breakout for New Orleans Saints against Indianapolis

Indianapolis – Now, THAT'S what the New Orleans Saints have been looking for.
Sunday's 38-27 victory over the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium wasn't a complete masterpiece, but it was a lot of what the Saints have been expecting, especially offensively. And the performances of several players lit the way for New Orleans to even its record at 4-4, and to climb into a tie with Atlanta for the NFC South Division lead.
OFFENSE: It's no stretch at all to say that quarterback Derek Carrhad his best game of the season. Carr completed 19 of 27 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions. He was sacked once and lost a fumble, and that lost fumble led to a touchdown. But Carr's otherwise clean play more than made up for that error, and the offense had its highest scoring output while finishing 3 of 4 in the red zone. Honorable mention to Rashid Shaheed(three catches for 153 yards and a touchdown), who continues to blossom into one of the league's best deep threats. And we have to mention the fact that Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each scored two touchdowns; Kamara scored a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game for the 11th time in his career, tied for fifth-most in NFL history. But Carr needed a clean one like this, where the communication appeared to be much, much cleaner.
DEFENSE: Turnovers always are precious, and cornerback Paulson Adebo's interception at the Saints' 2-yard line in the third quarter, and his 27-yard return of it, preserved the Saints' 21-20 lead and gave New Orleans the offensive possession that it turned into a touchdown and 28-20 lead. Adebo added three passes defensed and three tackles for the defense, which allowed just 213 passing yards. And tip the helmet to linebacker Demario Davis – 12 tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed after barely practicing for the second straight week.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Lou Hedley's punts aren't long and picturesque, but they get the job done, especially when it's time to pin an opponent deep. He punted a 36-yarder that wasn't great for the gross or net averages, but pinned the Colts at their 3-yard line when New Orleans needed to back up Indy's offense. All four of Hedley's punts were downed inside the 20, and that's about as much as you can ask for.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.