Quarterback Derek Carr leads offensive breakout for New Orleans Saints against Indianapolis

Sunday's 38-27 victory over the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium wasn't a complete masterpiece, but it was a lot of what the Saints have been expecting, especially offensively. And the performances of several players lit the way for New Orleans to even its record at 4-4, and to climb into a tie with Atlanta for the NFC South Division lead.

OFFENSE: It's no stretch at all to say that quarterback Derek Carrhad his best game of the season. Carr completed 19 of 27 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions. He was sacked once and lost a fumble, and that lost fumble led to a touchdown. But Carr's otherwise clean play more than made up for that error, and the offense had its highest scoring output while finishing 3 of 4 in the red zone. Honorable mention to Rashid Shaheed(three catches for 153 yards and a touchdown), who continues to blossom into one of the league's best deep threats. And we have to mention the fact that Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each scored two touchdowns; Kamara scored a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game for the 11th time in his career, tied for fifth-most in NFL history. But Carr needed a clean one like this, where the communication appeared to be much, much cleaner.