Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 48, Atlanta Falcons 17 | 2023 NFL Week 18

Saints kicker Blake Grupe then added a 29-yard field goal for a 34-17 lead with less than 10 minutes to play and after defensive end Payton Turner recovered an Atlanta fumble, Carr hit A.T. Perry with a six-yard touchdown pass, his second touchdown of the game.

It was arguably Carr's best game as a Saint as he was 22 of 28 for 264 yards and four touchdowns with a 145.5 rating. Playing without star running back Alvin Kamara, the Saints' running back by committee approach was effective as rookie Kendre Miller had 13 carries for 73 yards, Taysom Hill had six carries for 51 yards and Jamaal Williams added 26 yards on 14 carries as the Saints dominated time of possession. Miller scored the first touchdown of his Saints career, a 3-yard run in the first half.

Safety Tyrann Mathieualmost had a pick-six at the end of the game but was tackled at the 1-yard line after a 74-yard return with 1:13 to play. Williams scored on a 1-yard dive on the next play.