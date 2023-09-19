New Orleans Saints ride familiar recipe, improve to 2-0 with victory over Carolina

DEFENSE: The unit was ticked off that it allowed a late touchdown – surrendered with 76 seconds left, the first touchdown it allowed this season after giving up eight field goals. But the Saints' defense has been menacing, and it did the job against rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Young completed 22 of 33 passes for just 153 yards and a touchdown, and was sacked four times. New Orleans yielded just 239 yards and the Panthers converted just four of 14 third-down opportunities. Defensive end ﻿Carl Granderson﻿'s sack and forced fumble, recovered by cornerback ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿, essentially erased at least a field goal away from Carolina and the Saints would've forced another turnover if they hadn't committed a defensive holding on the play. Before the late touchdown, Carolina was 0 for 2 in the red zone and New Orleans now has gotten stops on five of six opponent trips to the red zone. That kind of work wins games.