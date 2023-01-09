New Orleans Saints 2022 Season Recap

In a year of change for the New Orleans Saints, the Black and Gold experienced several highs and lows during the 2022 NFL season. While the Saints finished with a 7-10 record and were dealt several injuries to key players on the season, the team had opportunities to claim the division title in a down year for the NFC South in head coach Dennis Allen's first year at the helm. However, New Orleans was unable to take advantage in key games and missed the postseason for the second straight year. Here's a game-by-game breakdown of the Saints 2022 NFL season.
NFL Week 1 2022 | Saints 27, Falcons 26 | Saints record: 1-0
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Game Recap: Game recap: New Orleans Saints rally for improbable 27-26 win over Atlanta Falcons
The New Orleans Saints didn't lack for standout performers in the season-opening win against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. They needed all of them to scratch out a win that was shocking and appeared improbable, based on the first three quarters, but became almost inevitable once they found a total groove in the fourth quarter.
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Game Stats to Note:
- It is the first win for Dennis Allen as head coach of the Saints. Allen becomes the fourth Saints head coach to win in his debut, joining J.D. Roberts (1970), Ernie Hefferle (1975) and Sean Payton (2006).
- Jameis Winston has passed for more career yards against the Falcons (2,768) than any other team, surpassing his total against the Carolina Panthers (2,578)
- It was Michael Thomas' first multi-touchdown game since Oct. 6, 2019, against the Buccaneers, where he caught 11 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
- Receiver Chris Olave had the first catch of his career in the third quarter on an 11-yard grab. Olave finished with three catches for 41 yards
NFL Week 2 2022 | Saints 10, Buccaneers 20 | Saints record: 1-1
New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Recap: Game recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2022 NFL Week 2
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10 in a close defensive struggle that got away from the Saints following a fourth quarter fight Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
The fight started early in the period with the score tied at 3 when Bucs receiver Mike Evans came off the sideline to blindside Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore while he and Bucs running back Leonard Fournette were shoving each other following an incomplete pass by Tom Brady. There was a scrum near midfield for a few minutes until order could be restored by the officials. Evans and Lattimore, who had a similar encounter in 2017, were ejected.
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Stats to Note:
- The loss moves New Orleans to 1-1. The loss also snaps a four-game winning streak overall and in home openers, while ending the Saints' seven-game winning streak in regular season games against the Bucs.
- Running back Mark Ingram II reached 10,000 career total yards from scrimmage with an 8-yard run in the second quarter, meaning he is the 108th player in NFL history to reach that milestone.
- The Saints went into the locker room at halftime with a 3-0 lead. The Saints defense had held the Buccaneers scoreless for six consecutive quarters dating to the 9-0 victory at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021.
- The Saints defense came up with the game's first turnover on the opening drive when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady fumbled the snap on the Saints' 25-yard line on third-and-one. Saints linebacker Demario Davis recovered the fumble. Davis finished with six tackles and one pass defensed in addition to the recovery..
NFL Week 3 2022 | Saints 14, Panthers 22 | Saints record: 1-2
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Game Recap: Game recap: Carolina Panthers 22, New Orleans Saints 14 | 2022 NFL Week 3
The New Orleans Saints tried to stage another memorable fourth quarter rally but came up short in a 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Game Stats to Note:
- Quarterback Jameis Winston completed 25-of-41 passes for 353 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The passing yardage total was his highest as a Saint.
- Receiver Jarvis Landry recorded his 700th career catch on the opening drive Sunday, becoming the 56th player to cross that milestone. Landry left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury and finished with two catches for 22 yards.
- Receiver Michael Thomas moved into third on the Saints all-time receptions list with a six-yard reception in the second quarter, surpassing Joe Horn. Thomas finished with 49 yards on five receptions but left the game with an injury.
- Mark Ingram II's five-yard rushing touchdown was his 65th career rushing score. He moved into a tie for 42nd all time with Stephen Davis, Derrick Henry, Willis McGahee and Thurman Thomas. It was his 75th total touchdown, becoming the 83rd player to have 75 career scores.
NFL Week 4 2022 | Saints 25, Vikings 28 | Saints record: 1-3
New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Recap: Game recap: Minnesota Vikings 28, New Orleans Saints 25 | 2022 NFL Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-25 on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph drilled a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds to play to provide the winning points. Saints kicker Wil Lutz looked to send the game into overtime but his 61-yard attempt on the final play bounced off the left upright and the cross bar, Minutes earlier, Lutz drilled a 60-yard field goal with 1:55 to play to even the score at 25. Joseph made five field goals for the Vikings.
New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings Stats to Note:
- Quarterback Andy Dalton made his first start for the Saints and was 20 of 28 for 236 yards with one touchdown.
- Latavius Murray led the Saints in rushing with 57 yards on 11 carries and Chris Olave was the leading receiver with four catches for 67 yards and one touchdown. The Saints defense registered three sacks of Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins and safety Tyrann Mathieu made his first interception as a Saint.
- Lutz's 60-yard field goal ties for the second longest in Saints history, matching a 60-yarder by Morten Andersen vs. Chicago in 1991. The longest is Tom Dempsey's then NFL record 63-yard kick vs. Detroit on Nov. 8, 1970. The Saints are now 2-1 in London games.
- It was the third consecutive loss for the Saints and drops them to 1-3. The Saints were called for 10 penalties for 102 yards. Five of the penalties gave the Vikings (3-1) a first down.
NFL Week 5 2022 | Saints 39, Seahawks 32 | Saints record: 2-3
New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Recap: Game recap: New Orleans Saints 39, Seattle Seahawks 32 | 2022 NFL Week 5
Taysom Hill saved the day for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The veteran tight end/quarterback/returner/special teamer ran for three touchdowns, threw for another, recovered a fumble and returned kickoffs as the Saints defeated the Seattle Seahawks 39-32 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Stats to Note:
- Tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and finished with nine carries for a career-high 112 yards and a career-high three rushing touchdowns, including a 60-yard score in the fourth quarter.
- Hill threw a touchdown to tight end Adam Trautman in the third quarter. This was Hill's first career game where he accounted for four touchdowns. He is also the first player since the AFL-NFl merger to register a kick return, two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the same game.
- Running back Alvin Kamara finished with 23 carries for 103 yards and six receptions for 91 yards. With a game-high 194 total yards from scrimmage, Kamara now has 7,814 in his NFL career, as he surpassed receiver Joe Horn to move into fifth place in club record books. It was Kamara's seventh career-100-yard rushing game. Combined with Hill's 112-yard rushing game, it marked the first time the Saints had a pair of 100-yard rushers in the same contest since Kamara and Mark Ingram II on Nov. 12, 2017 in Buffalo.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 192nd career game, surpassing late defensive end Frank Warren for fifth-all time in Saints history and the most by a Saints defensive end. He sacked Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in the second quarter, bringing his career sack total to 109.5 and moving into a tie for 24th all-time with Greg Townsend Jr. Jordan had another half sack split with linebacker Demario Davis in the fourth quarter to get to 110 career sacks.
NFL Week 6 2022 | Saints 26, Bengals 30 | Saints record: 2-4
New Orleans Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals Game Recap: Game recap: Cincinnati Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26 | 2022 NFL Week 6
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase teamed up to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 30-26 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The former LSU standouts connected on a 60-yard touchdown pass with 1:57 to play to provide the winning points. Burrow was 28 of 37 for 300 with three touchdown passes and a 19-yard touchdown run. Chase had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
New Orleans Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals Game Stats to Note:
- Andy Dalton completed 17-of-32 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He surpassed Donovan McNabb to move into the top-25 in all time completions with 3,175 completions.
- Running back Mark Ingram II surpassed Stephen Davis to move into 51st all-time in rushing yards with 46 yards on nine carries (5.1 avg.). Ingram is now up to 8,068 career rushing yards.
- Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith notched his first touchdown of the year on an 18-yard reception from Dalton in the first quarter. Smith finished with three receptions for a team-leading 43 yards and the touchdown
- Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed scored a touchdown on his first career offensive touch, rushing for a 44-yard score. Shaheed is the first Saint to score on their career first touch since wide receiver Brandon Coleman scored a 12-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13, 2015. It was also tied for the longest rush for a first career rush in club history with wide receiver Torrance Small, who had a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his first career rush vs. Philadelphia on Oct. 1, 1995.
NFL Week 7 2022 | Saints 34, Cardinals 42 | Saints record: 2-5
New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals Game Recap: Game recap: Arizona Cardinals 42, New Orleans Saints 34 | 2022 NFL Week 7
The New Orleans Saints couldn't overcome three first half turnovers - two for pick-sixes - and dropped a 42-34 decision to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals Game Stats to Note:
- With his four touchdown passes, Andy Dalton moved into 31st all time in touchdown passes, passing Kirk Cousins, Joe Flacco and Steve Young.
- Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed opened the night with a 53-yard receiving touchdown. Shaheed had two touchdowns on his first two career touches after scoring on a 44-yard rushing touchdown last week against the Bengals.
- Wide receiver Kevin White made a career long 64-yard reception in the second quarter to set up a New Orleans touchdown.
- Wide receiver Chris Olave led the Saints with 106 receiving yards on seven catches. It was Olave's second career 100+ yard performance after going for 147 yards against the Panthers in Week 3.
NFL Week 8 2022 | Saints 24, Raiders 0 | Saints record: 3-5
New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Recap: Game recap: New Orleans Saints 24, Las Vegas Raiders 0 | 2022 NFL Week 8
The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Saints (3-5) and kept them in the mix in the NFC South. The loss dropped the Raiders to 2-5. It was the Saints' first shutout since defeating Tampa Bay 9-0 on Dec. 19, 2021. The Saints held the Raiders to just 183 yards and didn't allow them past midfield until late in the fourth quarter.
New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Stats to Note:
- Including last season's shutout at Tampa Bay on Dec. 19, 2021, this marks the first that the Saints have had shutouts in back-to-back seasons since the 1991 and 1992 campaigns. Since Saints Coach Dennis Allen took over the New Orleans defense in the middle of the 2015 season, this is the third shutout under his supervision of the defense.
- Quarterback Andy Dalton started his third career game against the Raiders, improving his record against Las Vegas to 3-0. Dalton completed 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns with a 117.2 passer rating. He passed Donovan McNabb with his 235th career touchdown pass, moving to 30th in all time touchdown passes with his second touchdown pass.
- The New Orleans offensive line kept Dalton from getting sacked for the second consecutive week, the first time New Orleans has avoided sacks in consecutive contests since Weeks 13-15 of the 2019 season.
- Alvin Kamara became the first player in NFL history to record 10 games with at least one rushing and one receiving touchdown in his first six seasons. Only Marshall Faulk (15) and Brian Westbrook (12) have more such games. He is the first player in NFL history to record 10 games with at least one rushing and one receiving touchdown in his first six seasons.
NFL Week 9 2021 | Saints 13, Ravens 27 | Saints record: 3-6
New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens Game Recap: Game recap: Baltimore Ravens 27, New Orleans Saints 13 | 2022 NFL Week 9
The Ravens (6-3) were able to put the game away when linebacker Justin Houston intercepted Saints quarterback Andy Dalton's tipped pass, setting up a quick Kenyan Drake 3-yard touchdown (his second of the game) and a three-score lead in the fourth quarter. Houston also had 2.5 sacks as Baltimore sacked Dalton four times. Dalton finished 19 of 29 for 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Saints (3-6) scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson late in the fourth quarter and Wil Lutz field goals.
New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Stats to Note:
- With his yardage total Monday night, Dalton surpassed Matt Hasselbeck to move into 27th all-time in passing yards (36,664).
- Tight end Juwan Johnson scored the Saints lone touchdown, catching a career-long 41-yard score late in the fourth quarter. It was his third touchdown on the season, tying for the team lead in receiving scores. Johnson finished with two catches for 42 catches and a touchdown.
- Linebacker Demario Davis recorded his sixth sack of the season, a career-high. He finished with seven total tackles, including five solo. Linebacker Kaden Elliss had a season-high five tackles.
- Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon tallied five tackles as well, tying for the second-most in his career and setting a new mark for his Saints career..
NFL Week 10 2022 | Saints 10, Steelers 20 | Saints record: 3-7
New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Recap: Game recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 20, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2022 NFL Week 10
The New Orleans Saints, playing with an offensive line decimated by injuries and a defense hounded by penalties, dropped a 20-10 game to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Stats to Note:
- Quarterback Andy Dalton surpassed Alex Smith to move into 22nd in all time completions. Dalton is now at 3,263 completions.
- Running back Alvin Kamara moved into second all-time in Saints all-purpose yards, surpassing Deuce McAllister in the second quarter. He is now at 8,966 total career scrimmage yards.
- Wide receiver Jarvis Landry caught his 705th career pass, surpassing Emmanuel Sanders to move into 55th place all time.
- Tight end Juwan Johnson caught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown, leading the team in receiving yards. Johnson scored his fourth touchdown of the season, and he now leads the Saints in touchdown receptions. He tied his career-high as well.
NFL Week 11 2022 | Saints 27, Rams 20 | Saints record: 4-7
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Recap: Game recap: New Orleans Saints 27, Los Angeles Rams 20 | 2022 NFL Week 11
The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Stats to Note:
- The win marks the second straight season New Orleans has beaten the defending Super Bowl champions, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice in 2021. This happened for only the second time for New Orleans, the other when they defeated San Francisco in 1989 and 1990.
- Andy Dalton posted a career-high passer rater of 149.6, surpassing his previous career high of 146.8 he set with the Bengals on Dec. 6, 2015, against the Cleveland Browns. It was the third time that Dalton has posted a passer rating of at least 145.0
- Running back Alvin Kamara became the second Saint ever to tally 9,000 career scrimmage yards, joining Marques Colston, now at 9,010, after finishing the game with 12 carries for 42 yards and four receptions for 47 yards.
- Wide receiver Chris Olave caught a career-long 53-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Olave led the Saints with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. It's the Ohio State product's third career 100-yard game. With one more 100-yard receiving game, he would tie Colston (2006) for the most in a rookie season by a Saint.
NFL Week 12 2022 | Saints 0, 49ers 13 | Saints record: 4-8
New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers Game Recap: Game recap: San Francisco 49ers 13, New Orleans Saints 0 | NFL Week 12
A strong defensive effort wasn't enough as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers Game Stats to Note:
- The New Orleans Saints lost to the San Francisco 49ers 13-0, their first time being shut out in 332 regular season games.
- Quarterback Andy Dalton completed 18-of-29 passes for 204 yards. With his 18 completions, he surpassed former Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts to move into 21st in NFL record books for career completions (3,302). With 204 passing yards, Dalton also surpassed former Philadelphia, Washington and Minnesota quarterback Donovan McNabb for 26th all-time career passing yards in NFL record books (37,302). Dalton also carried four times for a team-high 21 yards.
- Wide receiver Chris Olave led the receiving corps with five receptions for 62 yards. The rookie wideout took sole possession of fourth place in club record books for most catches by a rookie (56), trailing behind former receiver Marques Colston (70), current running back Alvin Kamara (81) and former running back Reggie Bush (88).
- Linebacker Demario Davis exceeded 1,175 career tackles and 1,200 career combined defensive/special teams tackles, finishing the day with seven tackles (two solo) and one pass defense.
NFL Week 13 2022 | Saints 16, Buccaneers 7 | Saints record: 4-9
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Recap: Game recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17, New Orleans Saints 16, | 2022 NFL Week 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came back from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Stats to Note:
- Wide receiver Jarvis Landry surpassed Marques Colston in career catches and tied Jimmy Graham at 713 career receptions. Landry finished with two catches for 14 yards.
- Linebacker Demario Davis reached 775 career solo tackles in the first quarter Monday. Davis finished with seven total tackles (two solo) and an interception. The interception was Davis' first of the season and his second as a Saint.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan forced his 14th career fumble in the third quarter that was recovered by defensive end Carl Granderson, his first career fumble recovery.
- Kicker Wil Lutz surpassed Morten Andersen for the most points against a single opponent after putting up 10 points against Tampa, featuring three field goals and an extra point. He has now totaled 95 points against the Buccaneers.
NFL Week 15 2022 | Saints 21, Falcons 18 | Saints record: 5-9
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Recap: Game recap: New Orleans Saints 21, Atlanta Falcons 18 | 2022 NFL Week 15
The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Atlanta Falcons 21-18 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints swept the season series with the Falcons and improved to 5-9 with three games left to play. The loss dropped the Falcons to 5-9.
New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons Game Stats to Note:
- The Saints surrendered only 320 yards, including 89 yards passing, the lowest total against an opponent this season.
- Tight end Taysom Hill accounted for 110 total yards, including 2 of 2 passing for 80 yards and a 68-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. Hill also contributed 30 rushing yards on seven carries.
- Alvin Kamara has 1,121 career yards from scrimmage against the Falcons, the most by him against an opponent. Kamara now has the fourth-most career yards from scrimmage against Atlanta after surpassing Dalton Hilliard on Sunday.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 200th career game (regular season/postseason combined) on Sunday, surpassing linebacker Rickey Jackson in a tie for fourth in the club record books and moving into a tie for third with kicker Morten Andersen, the most games played by a defensive Saint. Jordan joined quarterback Drew Brees, punter Thomas Morstead and Andersen as only the fourth Saint to play in 200 career contests with the club. Jordan played in his 189th career regular season game as a Saint, putting him in a tie for fifth in club record books with former Black and Gold defensive lineman Frank Warren.
NFL Week 16 2022 | Saints 17, Browns 10 | Saints record: 6-9
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns Game Recap: Game recap: New Orleans Saints 17, Cleveland Browns 10 | NFL Week 16
Playing in the coldest game in franchise history with the wind-chill temperature in negative digits and with their faint playoff hopes on the line, the New Orleans Saints rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Cleveland Browns 17-10 on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns Game Stats to Note:
- With a starting temperature of six degrees, the contest was the coldest starting time for a Saints game in franchise history.
- With two quarterback takedowns Saturday, the Black and Gold have at least 40 sacks in six straight seasons for the first time since the 1995-2001 period, that seven-season stretch being the longest in franchise history since sacks were recognized as an official statistic in 1982.
- Defensive end Carl Granderson had his fourth sack of the season against the Browns to effectively secure the win on a fourth down play. Granderson finished with six tackles (five solo) and a club-best three tackles for loss.
- Safety Daniel Sorensen's interception Saturday was the 13th of his career and his first as a member of the Saints.
NFL Week 17 2022 | Saints 20, Eagles 10 | Saints record: 7-9
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles Game Recap: Game recap: New Orleans Saints 20, Philadelphia Eagles 10 | 2022 NFL Week 17
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore hadn't played since Week 5 because of a lacerated kidney but made the play of the game in the New Orleans Saints' 20-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles Game Stats to Note:
- Surrendering only 10 points, New Orleans has given up 20 or fewer points in seven consecutive games for the first time since an eight-game span from 12/16/91-10/11/92.
- Following the three takedowns, Cameron Jordan's 115.5 career sacks rank 23th all-time in NFL record books, as he passed Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson's total of 115 as a Saint and now holds the franchise record for takedowns.
- Linebacker Demario Davis, who led the team with seven tackles (three solo) and one pass defense, now has 1,206 career total stops, ranked third among active players behind Bobby Wagner and Lavonte David. Davis has 101 tackles in 2022, notching his sixth consecutive 100-stop season overall and fifth straight as a Saint. With 101 stops in 2022, Davis became the first Saint to reach the century mark in stops in five consecutive seasons. In his 11-year NFL career, Davis has reached the century mark nine times.
- Cornerback Marshon Lattimore returned to action for the first time since Oct. 9 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Lattimore helped close out the win with a fourth quarter 12-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was New Orleans' first defensive touchdown of the season. It was the first time he returned an interception for a touchdown since his rookie year in 2017. This was Lattimore's second pick of Minshew, having served the signal-caller his first career interception in a Saints win at Jacksonville on Oct. 13, 2019.
NFL Week 18 2022 | Saints 7, Panthers 10 | Saints record: 7-10
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Game Recap: Game recap: Carolina Panthers 10, New Orleans Saints 7 | 2022 NFL Week 18
A season of disappointment ended in fitting fashion Sunday at the Caesars Superdome as the New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers 10-7 when Carolina's Eddy Pineiro made a 42-yard field goal as the clock expired.
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Game Stats to Note:
- WR Chris Olave went over 1,000 yards on the year, finishing with a club-best five receptions for team-high 60 yards with a first quarter 25-yard touchdown, for season totals of a team-high 72 catches for a club-best 1,042 yards (team-best 14.5 avg.) and four touchdowns. He joins Michael Thomas (2016) and Marques Colston (2006) as only the third Saint to cross the 1,000-yard threshold in their rookie seasons. Olave also joins WR Danny Abramowicz (1967, 50 receptions for 721 yards (14.4 avg.) as only the second Saint to lead the team in receptions, receiving yards and yards per catch in his rookie campaign.
- The Saints defense allowed negative four passing yards in the first half, the lowest number of net passing yards allowed in the first half of a Saints contest since -15 on Oct. 29, 1989 vs. Atlanta.
- The Saints allowed 32 net passing yards, as Panthers QB Sam Darnold managed to completed only 5-of-15 passes for 43 yards with two interceptions and a 2.8 passer rating. The 32 net passing yards by Carolina was the sixth-lowest total by a Saints opponent in a single game. The 2.8 passer rating by Darnold was the lowest that an opposing quarterback (min. ten att.) had against New Orleans all-time.
- Tyrann Mathieu set a career high with 91 tackles on the year, breaking his previous record of 89, which he had twice as a member of the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans. Mathieu also finished the season with a club-best three picks and one fumble recovery to lead New Orleans with four takeaways.