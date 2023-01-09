New Orleans Saints 2022 Season Recap

In a year of change for the New Orleans Saints, the Black and Gold experienced several highs and lows during the 2022 NFL season. While the Saints finished with a 7-10 record and were dealt several injuries to key players on the season, the team had opportunities to claim the division title in a down year for the NFC South in head coach Dennis Allen's first year at the helm. However, New Orleans was unable to take advantage in key games and missed the postseason for the second straight year. Here's a game-by-game breakdown of the Saints 2022 NFL season.