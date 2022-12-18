Game recap: New Orleans Saints 21, Atlanta Falcons 18 | 2022 NFL Week 15

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Atlanta Falcons 21-18 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints swept the season series with the Falcons and improved to 5-9 with three games left to play. The loss dropped the Falcons to 5-9.
The Saints raced out to a 14-3 early lead and were able to add a second touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to tight end Juwan Johnson to provide the winning score. It was just enough to hold off an Atlanta comeback fueled by the power running of Tyler Allgeier, who had 139 yards on 17 carries. Saints defensive back Bradley Roby came up with a fumble recovery after Justin Evans knocked the ball out of Atlanta receiver Drake London's hands with 2:06 to play and Atlanta driving to end the Falcons' best shot at a comeback.
"It was a huge play in the game," Coach Dennis Allen said.
Dalton was 11 of 17 for 151 yards and two touchdowns, running back Alvin Kamara had 91 yards on 21 carries and Johnson had four receptions for 67 yards to go along with his pair of touchdown receptions. Taysom Hill completed a 68-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Shaheed and carried six times for 30 yards.
The Saints defense sacked Ridder four times and held him 13 of 26 passing for 97 yards.
"This game is about freaking effort, passion, energy and going out and giving everything you've got," Allen said. "I've never questioned the guys were going to do that."
The Falcons played the game without veteran defensive coordinator Dean Peas. He was collided into during pregame warmups and had to be carted off the field and taken to University Medical Center for testing. The Falcons said that linebackers coach Frank Bush would call the defense. Peas was released from the hospital and is expected to travel back to Atlanta with the team.
The Saints will take on the Cleveland Browns (6-8) on Saturday, Dec. 24 in Cleveland before wrapping up the regular season at Philadelphia and home against Carolina.