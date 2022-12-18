Game recap: New Orleans Saints 21, Atlanta Falcons 18 | 2022 NFL Week 15

Dalton was 11 of 17 for 151 yards and two touchdowns, running back Alvin Kamara had 91 yards on 21 carries and Johnson had four receptions for 67 yards to go along with his pair of touchdown receptions. Taysom Hill completed a 68-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Shaheed and carried six times for 30 yards.

The Saints defense sacked Ridder four times and held him 13 of 26 passing for 97 yards.

"This game is about freaking effort, passion, energy and going out and giving everything you've got," Allen said. "I've never questioned the guys were going to do that."

The Falcons played the game without veteran defensive coordinator Dean Peas. He was collided into during pregame warmups and had to be carted off the field and taken to University Medical Center for testing. The Falcons said that linebackers coach Frank Bush would call the defense. Peas was released from the hospital and is expected to travel back to Atlanta with the team.