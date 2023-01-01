Cameron Jordan becomes sack king of the New Orleans Saints

Jordan, in his 12th season out of Cal, took down Minshew twice in the first half and added the third late in the fourth quarter. He entered the Philadelphia game with 5.5 sacks on the season but quickly took advantage of Philadelphia's backup right tackle and Minshew, the backup to quarterback Jalen Hurts. It is also Jordan's 27th multi-sack game, tying him with Jackson for first place in franchise history.