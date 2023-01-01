Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Cameron Jordan becomes sack king of the New Orleans Saints

Three sacks vs. Eagles moves Jordan past Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson

Jan 01, 2023 at 02:43 PM
New Orleans Saints

Defensive end Cameron Jordan sacked Philadelphia quarterback Gardner Minshew three times Sunday to become the New Orleans Saints' all-time sack king with 115.5, one-half more than Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson.

Jordan, in his 12th season out of Cal, took down Minshew twice in the first half and added the third late in the fourth quarter. He entered the Philadelphia game with 5.5 sacks on the season but quickly took advantage of Philadelphia's backup right tackle and Minshew, the backup to quarterback Jalen Hurts. It is also Jordan's 27th multi-sack game, tying him with Jackson for first place in franchise history.

The three-sack game puts Jordan in striking distance of his seventh double-digit sack season.

