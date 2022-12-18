New Orleans Saints produce enough big plays to hold off Atlanta in 21-18 victory Sunday

DEFENSE: Eighteen points allowed isn't a bad day. In fact, it's a day that most defenses – including the Saints' – will take and be happy with, because it's a day that should, and did, lead to victory. But you can't totally be happy when you can't stop the run against a team you don't believe can throw, and that's what happened Sunday. Atlanta ran for 231 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries, an alarming total considering New Orleans effectively was able to shut down rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder in the passing game (13 of 26 for 97 passing yards). The Saints couldn't come up with at least three possible interceptions – rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor tantalizingly came close to claiming his first NFL interception about three times – but when the defense had to have a play, safety Justin Evans forced a fumble that cornerback Bradley Roby recovered in midair, and it helped save the day for the defense.