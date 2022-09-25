Chris Olave posts first 100-yard receiving game as a New Orleans Saint

OFFENSE: Receiver Chris Olave isn't a rookie. At least, none of his teammates seem to believe that of him, and opponents aren't treating him that way. A week after being targeted 13 times and catching five passes for 80 yards against Tampa Bay, Olave again was targeted 13 times against Carolina, and on Sunday set career highs for receptions (nine) and receiving yards (147). It's not just that he can get deep (he caught 49- and 38-yarders against the Panthers), but Carolina warily backed off him and gave him space because of the threat that he'd run past the cornerbacks. Olave is a smooth route runner who can get where he needs to be in a hurry, and also can find soft spots in the zone. New Orleans got a good one who might have to assume more responsibility, depending on the health of other receivers.

DEFENSE: Ever wonder how much pressure linebacker Demario Davis could apply to opposing quarterbacks if he was turned loose as much as some other linebackers? On Sunday, while leading a unit that allowed 15 points and 293 yards, Davis had a sack, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, a pass defensed (which provided a fourth-down stop) and five tackles. There isn't much he can't do. New Orleans didn't force a turnover, and the Saints allowed 145 rushing yards, significantly more than they're accustomed to. Figure on Davis being a primary reason that it'll get fixed, especially if he continues playing at Sunday's level.