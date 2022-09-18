Second-year linebacker Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints defense post strong showing against Tampa Bay

DEFENSE: When Demario Davis said that fellow linebacker Pete Werner was playing the Will position as well as anyone in the league, it wasn't smoke. Werner's eight tackles and one pass defensed against Tampa Bay don't speak as loudly as it does to watch him play and combine with Davis to give him the effective teammate that he needs. Werner can play in space, he can fill against the run and his instincts are becoming more of a weapon as his film study continues to reap benefits. The second-year player appears to have taken a significant jump from his rookie year, and that's saying something.