Game recap: New Orleans Saints 39, Seattle Seahawks 32 | 2022 NFL Week 5

Taysom Hill saved the day for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The veteran tight end/quarterback/returner/special teamer ran for three touchdowns, threw for another, recovered a fumble and returned kickoffs as the Saints defeated the Seattle Seahawks 39-32 at the Caesars Superdome.

The win improved the Saints' record to 2-3, ending a three-game losing streak. Seattle dropped to 2-3.

Hill, in turning in one of the great all-around performances in Saints history, carried the ball nine times for 112 yards, scoring touchdowns of nine, eight and 60 yards, the last one providing the Saints' final points. His touchdown pass was for 22 yards to tight end Adam Trautman and his fumble recovery set up a touchdown. Hill is the first player since the AFL-NFL merger to have a fumble recovery, return a kickoff, run for three touchdowns and throw for another. He had three kickoff returns for 69 yards.

Quarterback Andy Dalton made his second start for the Saints and was 15 of 23 for 177 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His 16-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Chris Olave in the third quarter came with a price as Olave's head was thrown into the turf and he left with a concussion.

Running back Alvin Kamara, in his return to the lineup, had 23 carries for 104 yards and six receptions for 91 yards. He fumbled toward the end of the first half, ending a potential scoring drive and giving Seattle the ball back with 20 seconds to play. The Seahawks turned the possession into a 35-yard Tyler Lockett touchdown reception from Geno Smith, the first of two touchdowns from the pair. Smith finished 16 of 25 with three touchdowns. Seattle had one turnover and was penalized11 times for 70 yards.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan sacked Smith twice and helped hold Seattle to one of nine on third down. Safety J.T. Gray added a sack and linebacker Pete Werner turned in another outstanding game, forcing a D.K. Metcalfe fumble that led to a Saints touchdown.