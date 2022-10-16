Game recap: Cincinnati Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26 | 2022 NFL Week 6

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase teamed up to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 30-26 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The former LSU standouts connected on a 60-yard touchdown pass with 1:57 to play to provide the winning points. Burrow was 28 of 37 for 300 with three touchdown passes and a 19-yard touchdown run. Chase had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss dropped the Saints to 2-4 and ruined another exceptional rushing outing as they broke the 200-yard mark for the second consecutive game (228 yards). Star tailback Alvin Kamara led the way with 19 carries for 99 yards, tight end Taysom Hill contributed 39 yards on five carries, veteran running back Mark Ingram II had nine carries for 46 yards and rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed had a 44-yard touchdown on an end-around, the first offensive touch of his career. Part of the strategy was dictated by need as the Saints were without their top three receiver, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave.