Game recap: Cincinnati Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26 | 2022 NFL Week 6

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase teamed up to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 30-26 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The former LSU standouts connected on a 60-yard touchdown pass with 1:57 to play to provide the winning points. Burrow was 28 of 37 for 300 with three touchdown passes and a 19-yard touchdown run. Chase had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
The loss dropped the Saints to 2-4 and ruined another exceptional rushing outing as they broke the 200-yard mark for the second consecutive game (228 yards). Star tailback Alvin Kamara led the way with 19 carries for 99 yards, tight end Taysom Hill contributed 39 yards on five carries, veteran running back Mark Ingram II had nine carries for 46 yards and rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed had a 44-yard touchdown on an end-around, the first offensive touch of his career. Part of the strategy was dictated by need as the Saints were without their top three receiver, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave.
New Orleans put together two second-half drives that ate up 15 minutes and 11 seconds as they tried to keep Burrow off the field but it wasn't enough.
Saints quarterback Andy Dalton was 17 of 31 for 162 yards one touchdown and Tre'Quan Smith was the top wide receiver with three catches for 43 yards and an 18-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Kamara added six catches for 25 yards. Kicker Wil Lutz made four field goals but it wasn't enough to beat the Bengals (3-3).
"I was proud of the way our guys competed but disappointed that we didn't make the plays late that we needed to win the game," Coach Dennis Allen said. "I thought the game came down to the red zone ... and we didn't score enough touchdowns in the red zone."
The Saints will play at the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals are playing Seattle on Sunday.
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.