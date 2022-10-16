Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game recap: Cincinnati Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26 | 2022 NFL Week 6

Saints fall to 2-4 with close loss

Oct 16, 2022 at 03:02 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase teamed up to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 30-26 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The former LSU standouts connected on a 60-yard touchdown pass with 1:57 to play to provide the winning points. Burrow was 28 of 37 for 300 with three touchdown passes and a 19-yard touchdown run. Chase had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss dropped the Saints to 2-4 and ruined another exceptional rushing outing as they broke the 200-yard mark for the second consecutive game (228 yards). Star tailback Alvin Kamara led the way with 19 carries for 99 yards, tight end Taysom Hill contributed 39 yards on five carries, veteran running back Mark Ingram II had nine carries for 46 yards and rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed had a 44-yard touchdown on an end-around, the first offensive touch of his career. Part of the strategy was dictated by need as the Saints were without their top three receiver, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave.

Related Links

New Orleans put together two second-half drives that ate up 15 minutes and 11 seconds as they tried to keep Burrow off the field but it wasn't enough.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton was 17 of 31 for 162 yards one touchdown and Tre'Quan Smith was the top wide receiver with three catches for 43 yards and an 18-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Kamara added six catches for 25 yards. Kicker Wil Lutz made four field goals but it wasn't enough to beat the Bengals (3-3).

"I was proud of the way our guys competed but disappointed that we didn't make the plays late that we needed to win the game," Coach Dennis Allen said. "I thought the game came down to the red zone ... and we didn't score enough touchdowns in the red zone."

The Saints will play at the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals are playing Seattle on Sunday.

Photos: Champions Square | Saints vs. Bengals Week 6 2022

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
1 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
2 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
3 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
4 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
5 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
6 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
7 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
8 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
9 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
10 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
11 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
12 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
13 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
14 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
15 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
16 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
17 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
18 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
19 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
20 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
21 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
22 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
23 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
24 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
25 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
26 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
27 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
28 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
29 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
30 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
31 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
32 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
33 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
34 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
35 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
36 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
37 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
38 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
39 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
40 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
41 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
42 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
43 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
44 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
45 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
46 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
47 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
48 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
49 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
50 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
51 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
52 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
53 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
54 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
55 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
56 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
57 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
58 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
59 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
60 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
61 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
62 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
63 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
64 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
65 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
66 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
67 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
68 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
69 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
70 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
71 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
72 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
73 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
74 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
75 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
76 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
77 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
78 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
79 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
80 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
81 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
82 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
83 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
84 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
85 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
86 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
87 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
88 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
89 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
90 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
91 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
92 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
93 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
94 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
95 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
96 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
97 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
98 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
99 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
100 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
101 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
102 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
103 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
104 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.
105 / 105

Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Replay of Live Updates for Bengals at Saints - October 16, 2022 - NFL Week 6

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 6 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 6 vs. Bengals

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals

news

Saints vs. Bengals Week 6 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Bengals | 2022 NFL Week 6

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals on October 16, 2022

news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen, players talk about win over Seahawks | 2022 NFL Week 5

'We have a lot of things that we have to clean up, but we had a good win'

news

New Orleans Saints manufacture enough clean play to post 39-32 victory over Seattle

Offense scores season high, totals 438 yards

news

Notes from New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks game | 2022 NFL Week 5

Kamara has seventh 100-yard rushing game

news

Replay of Live Updates Seahawks at Saints - October 9, 2022 - NFL Week 5

Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 5 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 5 vs. Seahawks

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Seahawks | 2022 NFL Week 5

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks on October 9, 2022

news

Saints vs. Seahawks Week 5 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The New Orleans Saints have posted a 4-2 record against the Seattle Seahawks at the Superdome.

Advertising