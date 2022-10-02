Wil Lutz experienced highs, lows as NFL kicker within minutes against Minnesota on Sunday 

Lutz said the weather conditions were perfect for the attempts, and that if there was any wind, it likely was a favorable one.

"I hit that kick in warmup, both ways," he said. "I hit them both as flush as I could. Just, honestly, kind of still in shock that the second one didn't go in.

"I heard it hit the first doink, saw the second one and then I saw them celebrate, so I figured it didn't go in."

Lutz made a 59-yard field goal attempt in preseason, and said he routinely practices kicks of similar length during the week because those kicks could be presented as options during a game. After booming the 60-yarder moments before, there was little surprise that Coach Dennis Allen and special team coordinator Darren Rizzi had confidence that Lutz would be successful again.

"From where I was standing, I thought it was going to be good," Allen said.