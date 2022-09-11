Game recap: New Orleans Saints rally for improbable 27-26 win over Atlanta Falcons

After struggling for the first three quarters of their season-opener against their most hated rival, the New Orleans Saints offense came to life as the Saints rallied to beat the Atlanta Falcons 27-26 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kicker Wil Lutz provided the winning points with a 51-yard field goal to give Coach Dennis Allen a win in his first game as coach of the Saints.

New Orleans trailed 26-10 as the fourth quarter started when quarterback Jameis Winston started clicking, leading the Saints on a four-play scoring drive that ended with a bullet 3-yard touchdown pass to star receiver Michael Thomas in the left corner of the end zone.

After a stop by the defense the Saints offense went to work again, getting the ball at their 13-yard line. Winson, seeing his first action since Halloween 2021, hit rookie Chris Olave for a 20-yard reception, then hit receiver Jarvis Landry for seven yards, then threw a beautiful 21-yard completion to Thomas on third-and-three. After another completion to Landry, Winston connected with Thomas for another touchdown, this one from nine yards out. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Saints down 26-24. But the Saints defense held, forcing a punt with the Saints taking over at their 20-yard line.